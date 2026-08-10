Did Mohan Bhagwat Sync With Gen Z?

All's well with the State; it's the citizens who have to really buck up, was the sum and substance of Mohan Bhagwat's message to Gen Z.

IMAGE: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat at an outreach event for Gen Z and Gen Alpha in Mumbai, August 6, 2026. Photograph: Video Grab/ANI Photo

Should Gen Z be rejoicing at what the head of the RSS, the ideological fount of India's ruling party, had to say about the Jantar Mantar protest?

In an hour-long live interview on August 7, Mohan Bhagwat justified the protest, given the fact that the government had refused to negotiate with the students.

But the RSS chief refused to comment on the police action on the protesters during their July 20 march to Parliament.

Pellet guns left one protester almost blinded in one eye, and another seriously injured.

In addition, 25 others were hospitalised after being injured by tear gas shells and lathis.

Video footage showed girls being groped by cops; one girl has accused them of pushing a lathi up her backside.

Asked about this, specifically about the use of pellet guns, Mohan Bhagwat first said he didn't know enough about the matter, and added that the interviewer too didn't know enough.

The police action has been the focus of national discussion since the day it happened.

Not just in the media, but in the Supreme Court and Parliament too, questions have been raised on the use of pellet guns -- a first in Delhi.

So can Bhagwat's claim be taken seriously?

Key Points Mohan Bhagwat justified the Jantar Mantar protest but declined to comment on the police action against protesters.

Bhagwat linked the protest to alleged Pakistan-backed modules despite no such connection being established by the Delhi police.

The RSS chief urged citizens to address education, environmental and employment challenges rather than relying solely on government action.

IMAGE: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat at the RSS's Gen Z and Gen Alpha outreach event. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

Bhagwat Defends Jantar Mantar Protest

But that's not all. Having said he didn't know enough, the RSS chief went on to add, making it seem like a casual afterthought, that he had read that 'certain modules' had infiltrated the protest.

The RSS chief was referring to a report that the Punjab police had, on August 4, busted two ISI-backed modules whose members had planned to target security installations, as well as the Jantar Mantar protest.

The members of these modules had allegedly told the police that they had been instructed to create panic at Jantar Mantar by bursting petrol bombs there.

They surveyed the site, but did not carry out their plan.

To link this report to the police's use of pellet guns is strange indeed.

Firstly, nowhere has the Delhi police ascribed their action against the Jantar Mantar protesters to any such module.

Secondly, none of the protesters against whom FIRs have been filed is accused of linkages with terror modules.

Finally, even if the Delhi police had such knowledge on July 20, did it justify the use of pellet guns against the protesters?

It's well known that pellets fired from guns land randomly, not on any particular terrorist.

How different is Bhagwat's insinuation of Pakistan's infiltration in the Jantar Mantar protest from the BJP's unsubstantiated allegations of a foreign hand behind them?

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IMAGE: Mohan Bhagwat during the outreach to Gen Z and Gen Alpha event. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

Bhagwat's refusal to comment on the police action set the tone for the rest of the hour-long interview.

Whatever the issue, be it education, unemployment or the environment, the RSS chief refused to hold the government responsible.

Asked about the lack of toilets and teachers in schools, Bhagwat retorted: Who says only the government must provide education? It is everyone's responsibility.

Villagers can do the needful; so can corporates.

Doesn't the RSS's Vidya Bharati run 13,000 schools without government budget?

Interviewer Rishabh Shah, founder of India's International Movement to Unite Nations, which hosted the interview, should have pointed out that among these were eight prestigious Sainik Schools that the Centre had handed over to Vidya Bharati.

62% of new Sainik Schools have been handed over to Sangh Parivar affiliates, says one report (external link).

State Accountability Under Question

Asked about crackdowns on those protesting the cutting of trees and forests, Bhagwat launched into a homily about how citizens must first follow good environmental practices at home.

Government had its own compulsions, he said. If you want to exert pressure on them, first plant a tree yourself.

The RSS was starting a campaign educating citizens on what they should do, he said.

Shouldn't the government do something about the joblessness of our youth, the biggest section of our population, was the question.

Stop dreaming of a government job near your house, was the RSS chief's reply.

Inculcate the idea of dignity of labour, and you'll find the virtue of running a paan ka thela or becoming a puncture wallah.

This was Bhagwat's advice to 2,000 select students gathered in Mumbai's most exclusive venue, the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre.

All's well with the State; it's the citizens who have to really buck up, was the sum and substance of Bhagwat's message to Gen Z.

It is significant that even when he acknowledged that the government should have talked to the students at Jantar Mantar, he didn't blame it directly.

'Galti toh hui hai,' he said. By whom, was left unsaid.

IMAGE: Mohan Bhagwat during the outreach event to Gen Z and Gen Alpha. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

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Bhagwat's Advice To Gen Z

Refusal to hold the State responsible for its failures was one aspect of Bhagwat's answers.

The other, equally significant aspect, were a couple of his assertions.

The first was that in his time, youth simply obeyed, compared to today's youth. Hence today's protest by Gen Z was understandable.

How true is that assertion?

Bhagwat was 17 -- the same age as today's protesters -- in 1967, when the country was shaken by the revolt in Naxalbari, Siliguri.

By 1969, the Naxalite movement had spread from Bengal to Bihar and Andhra Pradesh; Calcutta was consumed by it.

The hundreds of youth killed in encounters in Calcutta between 1970 and 1975 were the same age as Bhagwat must have been then. None of them were 'obedient'.

Indeed, the Naxalite movement inspired countless youth across the country to question the Establishment; some even gave up comfortable lives to join the movement.

When he was 25, Bhagwat became a full time RSS pracharak. He is said to have worked underground during the Emergency, when the RSS was banned.

Surely he knew that unlike the RSS and ABVP members arrested during the Emergency, the Naxalites were badly tortured in jail.

The second claim was his reply to the question: Why are there no women in the RSS?

In 1925, when the RSS was founded, this wouldn't have worked, said the RSS chief, implying that women were not participating in public life in that era.

But they were.

Women were already on the streets across the country in large numbers during the Congress's non-cooperation movement against the British, led by Gandhiji from 1920-1922. Many led from the front.

The question therefore arises: Did the RSS, when it was founded, fail to attract women or did it not want to do so?

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IMAGE: Mohan Bhagwat at the outreach event. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

The Jantar Mantar movement was all about the State's accountability.

The RSS chief had been invited by a youth organisation to talk about it and about the youth's other concerns.

But Bhagwat passed the buck for the State's failures to address these concerns on to the citizens, blaming the government for only one 'mistake' -- not talking to the students.

The 2,000 Gen Z and Gen Alpha members present in the audience would undoubtedly have made what they wanted of this unwillingness to hold the government responsible for its acts of omission and commission.

An inkling of their thinking did come across during the interview: Their loudest cheers were for the interviewer's most difficult questions, not for Bhagwat's answers.

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff