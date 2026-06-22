Why Make Yoga Day A Ritual

We have Yoga Day. We have Hindi Day. We have, I am fairly certain, so many days, though I have never met anyone enjoying these days, notes Binu Alex.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Binu Alex/X

Key Points A closed petrol pump celebrating International Yoga Day to highlight India's culture of symbolic observances and official ceremonies.

Government offices across the country often prioritise documenting participation in commemorative events over creating any lasting or measurable public impact.

Hindi Day is cited as another example where official rituals coexist with linguistic divisions and unresolved civic challenges like poor infrastructure.

I noticed it first because the biggest petrol pump at the Athani entrance to Cochin airport was shut. Not a single vehicle being served. But every single attendant was there. All of them. Standing in a rough cluster, attempting, with varying degrees of success, to bend forward and touch their toes.

Not everyone was built for this.

The real giveaway was the photographer. He wasn't bending anything. He was sprinting -- around the group, phone raised high, adjusting angles, checking the frame, running back again. It took me a moment. Then I looked at the date. June 21. International Yoga Day.

IMAGE: Petrol pump closed for Yoga Day celebration. Photograph: Kind courtesy Binu Alex/X

As my wife knew better than me, that man was not documenting wellness. He was manufacturing evidence. Somewhere up the chain, a WhatsApp message was waiting: 'Celebrated Yoga Day with full enthusiasm.' Proof attached: Twelve men in uniform, squinting into the morning sun, trying to locate their hamstrings for the first time since 2019.

Multiply this scene by every government office, PSUs, post office, and municipal ward across the country, and you begin to understand the true scale of what is happening. Thousands of people who spend their professional lives perfecting the art of sitting absolutely still are today, a Sunday, being asked to report to work and touch the floor.

Tomorrow, the mats go back into storage. Everyone's lower back will file a formal complaint. And breakfast will be deep-fried Samosa.

This is India's relationship with time. We treat it the way a tech billionaire treats money -- there is simply so much of it that we can afford to invent entire days just to look busy while achieving nothing that appears on any measurable list.

We have Yoga Day. We have Hindi Day. We have, I am fairly certain, so many days, though I have never met anyone enjoying these days.

Hindi Day's Annual Irony

Hindi Day arrives every September 14. A circular is sent out -- in English -- mandating its celebration. Employees are summoned to a seminar where a distinguished speaker mourns the decline of Hindi through a PowerPoint presentation with English bullet points.

A mandatory essay competition is held. The prize is a book no one will read and a certificate printed in bilingual fonts, which is actually the most honest thing about the whole afternoon.

The small complication is that India has 22 official languages. So while the north observes Hindi Day with great feeling, the south observes it as the one day of the year when anti-Hindi sentiment gets a fresh coat of paint. Maximum national energy is spent arguing about vocabulary. The potholes remain exactly where they were.

It would be very easy to connect these dots and arrive at a simple conclusion: this is why the roads aren't fixed. We are a country that broke a coconut in front of a rocket booster before a space launch -- and then the rocket worked. So yes, we will turn anything into a ceremony.

But here is where the analysis gets complicated, because India keeps refusing to behave like a country that should be failing.

We built UPI -- a payments system that processes more transactions in a month than most developed nations manage in a year -- while running a government office culture where half the building is doing pranayama in the car park. These two facts coexist without apparent contradiction.

Do Rituals Really Slow India?

We do not progress in a straight line, the way Switzerland does. We progress the way an Indian wedding does: Enormous confusion, half the guests unsure why they were invited, several hours running visibly behind schedule, and yet by midnight, somehow, everyone has eaten, the rituals are done, and the families are photographed smiling.

There is that old joke about the Japanese prime minister watching his Indian counterpart perform a lengthy aarti on the ghats of Banaras and asking, very politely, why exactly India needs a Bullet Train when it clearly has so much time. The Indian counterpart did not answer, because the next ritual had already begun. Disclaimer: It is just a joke.

Are we embroiled in symbolism? Absolutely, comprehensively, and with tremendous organisational commitment.

Does it slow us down?

Jury's out. The photographer at the pump and so many places have already uploaded their pose on social media.

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff