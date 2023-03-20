When Stalin Met Thala...

What some of our leaders were up to over the weekend.

IMAGE: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin with former International Cricket Council Chairman Narayanaswami Srinivasan, former Indian skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Chennai Super King's Dwayne Bravo, Tamil Nadu Sports Minister Udayanidhi Stalin and others at the inauguration of a new stand named after Stalin's late father M Karunanidhi at the M A Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai, here and below. Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: President Droupadi Murmu meets Mata Amritanandamayi in Kollam. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar with his predecessor M Venkaiah Naidu at the release of a book by P S Ramamohan Rao, a former governor of Tamil Nadu. in New Delhi. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: United Progressive Alliance Chairperson Sonia Gandhi has a word with Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge at the protest of Opposition MPs demanding a JPC probe in the Adani issue. Photograph: Sanjay Sharma/ANI Photo

IMAGE: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi at the protest. Photograph: Sanjay Sharma/ANI Photo

IMAGE: Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav speaks to the media in Patna about the individual from Gujarat who posed as a PMO official in Jammu and Kashmir. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath watches a child beat a drum during his visit to the Kaal Bhairav temple in Varanasi. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Yogi inspects work at the Ram Janmabhoomi complex in Ayodhya. Photograph: PTI Photo

IMAGE: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat with Bollywood film-maker Iqbal Durrani, Swami Gyananand and others at the launch of the first Urdu translation of the Samaveda at the Red Fort in New Delhi. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav and party National Vice-President Kiranmoy Nanda call on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at her residence in Kolkata. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: External Affairs Minister Dr Subrahmanyam Jaishankar offers prayers at the Udupi Sri Krishna temple in Alappuzha. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla listens to the problems of his constituents during a visit to his office in his Lok Sabha constituency, Kota. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Law Minister Kiren Rijiju is felicitated on his visit to the Chingo, Namo Siba, Pullom and Remang villages in the Monigong area in his native Arunachal Pradesh to review the 'Vibrant Village. programme. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis travel in the Majhi Metro from Automotive Chowk to Constitution Chowk in Nagpur. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Congress leader Pawan Khera speaks with the media outside Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's home in New Delhi after a visit by the city police. Photograph: Shahbaz Khan/PTI Photo

IMAGE: Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw at the Brahmin Mahapanchayat in Jaipur. Photograph: PTI Photo

IMAGE: Union Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs and Culture Arjun Ram Meghwal is ready to face the bowling at the inauguration of the Sansad Khel Mahotsav at the Jealgora stadium in Jharia. Photograph: PTI Photo

IMAGE: Accompanied by his grand-daughter, Union Home Minister Amit Shah offers prayers at the Somnath temple. Photograph: PTI Photo

IMAGE: Ram Charan and his father Chiranjeevi call on Amit Shah after RRR's song Naatu Naatu won the Oscar. Photograph: ANI Photo

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com