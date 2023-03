Northern Army Commander Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi, on Wednesday, March 15, 2023, commends Lieutenant Rigzin Chorol for becoming the first woman officer from Ladakh after her husband rifleman Rigzin Khandap of 3 Ladakh Scouts laid down his life in the service of the nation.

Lieutenant Chorol graduated from the Officers Training Academy in Chennai last year.

IMAGE: Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi commends Lieutenant Rigzin Chorol. All photographs: ANI Photo

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com