President Murmu Visits The Vikrant

President Droupadi Murmu visited the INS Vikrant in Kochi on Thursday, March 16, 2023, to interact with the officers and sailors on board the Indigenous Aircraft Carrier.

IMAGE: The Supreme Commander of India's armed forces poses for a photograph on board the INS Vikrant. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: President Murmu, flanked by Admiral Radhakrishnan Hari Kumar, left, and Commodore Vidhyadhar Harke, the commanding officer of the Vikrant, right. Photograph: RB OFFICE/PTI Photo

IMAGE: President Murmu is greeted by Admiral Hari Kumar and other naval officers as she boards the Vikrant. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: The Admiral presents the President with a unique memento to mark her visit. Photograph: RB OFFICE/PTI Photo

IMAGE: Commodore Harke explains what the Vikrant can do to President Murmu as Admiral Hari Kumar looks on. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: President Murmu in the Vikrant's central control room, here and below. Photograph: RB OFFICE/PTI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: The President with the CNS before bidding the Vikrant farewell. Photograph: ANI Photo

