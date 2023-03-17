News
Rediff.com  » News » President Murmu Visits The Vikrant

President Murmu Visits The Vikrant

By REDIFF NEWS
March 17, 2023 14:24 IST
President Droupadi Murmu visited the INS Vikrant in Kochi on Thursday, March 16, 2023, to interact with the officers and sailors on board the Indigenous Aircraft Carrier.

 

IMAGE: The Supreme Commander of India's armed forces poses for a photograph on board the INS Vikrant. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: President Murmu, flanked by Admiral Radhakrishnan Hari Kumar, left, and Commodore Vidhyadhar Harke, the commanding officer of the Vikrant, right. Photograph: RB OFFICE/PTI Photo

 

IMAGE: President Murmu is greeted by Admiral Hari Kumar and other naval officers as she boards the Vikrant. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: The Admiral presents the President with a unique memento to mark her visit. Photograph: RB OFFICE/PTI Photo

 

IMAGE: Commodore Harke explains what the Vikrant can do to President Murmu as Admiral Hari Kumar looks on. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: President Murmu in the Vikrant's central control room, here and below. Photograph: RB OFFICE/PTI Photo

 

Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: The President with the CNS before bidding the Vikrant farewell. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

REDIFF NEWS
 
