Rediff.com  » News » When Russia Pounded Ukraine

When Russia Pounded Ukraine

By REDIFF NEWS
January 03, 2024 10:44 IST
Russia attacked Kyiv, Ukraine's capital, with missiles and drones on Tuesday, January 2, 2024. Some of Russia's latest weapons were used in the savage attack.

 

Caution: Graphic content. Viewer discretion is advised.

IMAGE: A fire burns after a Russian missile strike. Photograph: Vladyslav Musiienko/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Smoke rises in the sky over Kyiv after the Russian bombardment. Photograph: Gleb Garanich/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Medical workers and police evacuate a wounded resident near an apartment building damaged in the attack. Photograph: Danylo Antoniuk/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Rescuers carry a body of a person killed in a heavily damaged apartment building. Photograph: Valentyn Ogirenko/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A firefighter sprays water on a fire in a residential building. Photograph: Danylo Antoniuk/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Firefighters work at the site of a residential building. Photograph: Valentyn Ogirenko/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Residents carry their belongings from their damaged apartment building. Photograph: Viacheslav Ratynskyi/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A firefighter evacuates a resident from a burning residential building. Photograph: Danylo Antoniuk/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A missile explodes in the sky over Kyiv, here and below. Photograph: Vladyslav Sodel/Reuters

 

Photograph: Gleb Garanich/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Firefighters work at the site of a fire in Kyiv. Photograph: Yevhen Kotenko/Reuters

 

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

REDIFF NEWS
 
