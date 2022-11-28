News
Rediff.com  » News » When Rahul Rode A Bike

When Rahul Rode A Bike

By REDIFF NEWS
November 28, 2022 16:24 IST
What some of our leaders were up to on the weekend.

IMAGE: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi helps a padayatri during the Bharat Jodo Yatra at Mhow, November 27, 2022. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Rahul takes a quick bike ride in Mhow on Sunday. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Rahul walks with a yatri's dog in Mhow on Sunday. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: There was a time when a prime minister's weekly meetings with the President to apprise him or her about the goings on in the country were so routine that they didn't merit an official photograph handout.
No longer it seems, so when Prime Minister Narendra Modi calls on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan, as he did on Saturday, it makes news. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Bandi Sanjay Kumar, president of the Bharatiya Janata Party's Telangana unit, is taken into custody in Nirmal on Sunday by the state police ahead of the fifth leg of his Praja Sangrama Yatra. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Her husband is traveling around the world all time, so when External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar spent some time in an Indian state, Kyoko Jaishankar, the EAM's wife, went along for some quality time together.
Here, Kyoko and Jai take a boat ride on the Loktak lake in Imphal, Manipur, on Sunday. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Dr Jaishankar poses for a picture during his visit to the Indian National Army museum at Moirang in Bishnupur, Manipur, on Sunday. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, left, was also in Imphal on Sunday and felicitated by his Manipur counterpart Nongthombam Biren Singh at the Sangai Festival. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: People's Democratic Party chief Mehbooba Mufti is unusually animated at the PDP youth convention in Srinagar on Sunday. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Aam Aadmi Party Gujarat chief ministerial candidate Isudan Gadhvi addresses an election rally in Salaya, Devbhumi Dwarka, on Sunday. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Maharashtra Navnirman Sena Founder Raj Thackeray at an MNS rally at Goregaon, north west Mumbai, on Sunday. Photograph: ANI Photo
 

 

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

REDIFF NEWS
 
