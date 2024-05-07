News
What A Catch!

By CHITRANGADA DATTA CHAUDHURI
May 07, 2024 16:23 IST
IMAGE: Mumbai Indians handed Sunrisers Hyderabad a seven wicket defeat to open up the IPL 2024 play-offs race. Photographs: BCCI
 

Mumbai Indians notched up only their fourth win of the season at the Wankhede stadium on Monday, May 6, 2024, as they dealt Sunrisers Hyderabad's play-offs hopes a big blow.

In the 55th match of the ongoing season, there were a couple of crucial catches which changed the ebbs and flows of the game.

Ishan Kishan

The SRH openers got off to a steady start as Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head added 56 off 37 for the Powerplay. Needing a breakthrough, once again Mumbai's best bowler came to their rescue.

Bowling the final over of the Powerplay, Jasprit Bumrah handed MI the first wicket. Abhishek trying to hit Bumrah's length ball, got an outside edge and wicket-keeper Ishan Kishan picked up a stellar catch.

With no slip in place, Kishan dove to his left and plucked the catch out of the air with both hands.

Anshul Kamboj

Mumbai bowlers came up with an impressive showing in the middle overs against SRH. Captain Hardik Pandya got into the act with the wicket of Nitish Kumar Reddy, who has been one of SRH's key players in IPL 2024.

Reddy miscued the pull shot to slice the ball high on the off side as debutant Anshul Kamboj took a good catch at point, doing well to pouch the ball while keeping an eye on an advancing Rohit Sharma.

Suryakumar Yadav

Before his unbeaten century lit up the Wankhede, SKY proved his worth as a fielder as he picked up a stunning catch. With Shahbaz Ahmed and Marco Jansen rebuilding SRH's innings, Hardik Pandya broke the partnership.

Pandya started the 16th over with a full delivery on the pads and Shahbaz skied it towards long on. But with no power in the shot, SKY running in completed the catch with a slide as SRH lost their sixth wicket and Hardik picked up his second wicket of the night.

Heinrich Klaasen

Needing 174 to win, Rohit Sharma got off the mark with a boundary. But that was the extent of his innings as the former MI skipper departed in only the fourth over of the chase.

Pat Cummins picked up Rohit's wicket once again as Rohit attempting to hit the Cummins, got a leading edge and skied it.

Wicket-keeper Klaasen covered quite a bit of ground and called it. Settling down right under it Klaasen collected it to send Rohit back for just 4 off 5.

CHITRANGADA DATTA CHAUDHURI
