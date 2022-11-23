It's Broom, Broom Kejriwal

What some of our leaders were doing on Tuesday...

IMAGE: Auditioning for a role in the next Harry Potter movie, Arvind?

Aam Aadmi Party National Convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal holds a broom, AAP's election symbol, at a roadshow for the Gujarat assembly election in Surat. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Nifty turban, Amit bhai!

Bharatiya Janata Party leader and Home Minister Amit Shah addresses an election rally at Tharad in Banaskantha. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Modiji, in absentia...

A newly appointed candidate poses for a picture with a cutout of Prime Minister Narendra Modi while holding his appointment letter at a Rozgar Mela in Jammu. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Another newly appointed candidate does likewise. Modi, who is busy campaigning in Gujarat, distributed the appointment letters via video. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Rahul ka Charcha?

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi interacts with villagers during the Bharat Jodo Yatra at Jalgaon Jamod in Buldhana. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Nirmalaji is in Budget mode!

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman chairs a pre-Budget 2023 meeting at North Block, in New Delhi.

Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary and Finance Secretary Dr T V Somanathan are also seen. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Maharaj, are we forgetting some history here?

Civil Aviation Minister and the maharaj of Gwalior Jyotiraditya Scindia paid tribute to Virangana Jhalkaribai, a woman soldier who fought the British in the First War of Independence in 1857, on her birth anniversary, in Gwalior. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Netaji gone, but not forgotten...

Samajwadi Party Spokesperson Manoj Rai Dhoopchandi with party members pay tribute to a sand art created in Varanasi on the late party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav's birth anniversary. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Mainpuri by-election effect?

Keen that his wife Dimple Yadav does not lose the December 5 Lok Sabha by-poll, Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav, left, is going all out to woo his hitherto estranged chacha Shivpal Singh Yadav, right. At centre is Professor Ramgopal Yadav, Akhilesh's late father Mulayam Singh Yadav's cousin, seen at a tribute meeting to Netaji in Saifai. Photograph: SP Office/PTI Photo

IMAGE: This is Tejashwi's time!Rashtriya Janata Dal leader and Bihar's Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav escorts newly elected RJD MLA Neelam Devi to the Vidhan Sabha in Patna. Photograph: PTI Photo

IMAGE: No ED quiz today, Sir?

Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren arrives for the 22nd foundation day celebrations of the state assembly in Ranchi. Photograph: PTI Photo

IMAGE: Veep Charm at Work...

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, right, with Congress MP Imran Pratapgarhi, centre, and others at a dinner he hosted for members of the Upper House, of which he is also chairman, at UPA-Rashtrapati Nivas in New Delhi. Photograph: Atul Yadav/PTI Photo

IMAGE: The Karnataka assembly election is months away...

But BJP leaders like Smriti Irani already appear in campaign mode.

The Union minister at the inauguration of the Sarva Dharma Sammelan in Dharmasthala. Photograph: PTI Photo

