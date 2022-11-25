When A Centenarian Hugged Modi

What some of our leaders were up to on Wednesday, November 23.

IMAGE: Bharatiya Janata Party Supremo and Prime Minister Narendra Damodardas Modi is embraced by a 103-year-old supporter in Dahod. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Former Gujarat deputy chief minister Nitin Patel, who declined to contest the assembly election, greets Modi at an election rally in Mehsana district. Photograph: PTI Photo

IMAGE: Rahul Gandhi during the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Jhiri district, Madhya Pradesh. Photograph: PTI Photo

IMAGE: Samajwadi Party candidate Dimple Yadav addresses a meeting at Karhal as she campaigns for votes for the Mainpuri Lok Sabha by-election. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) leader Aaditya Thackeray and party MP Priyanka Chaturvedi meet Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav in Patna. Photograph: PTI Photo

IMAGE: Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam youth wing Secretary and DMK MLA Udhayanidhi Stalin calls on his father and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Muthuvel Karunanidhi Stalin in Chennai. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has a chat with Biman Bose, chairman of the Left Front committee in Bengal, at C V Ananda Bose's swearing-in as state governor at Raj Bhavan in Kolkata. Photograph: PTI Photo

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian and Anant Salvi/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com