News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » When A Centenarian Hugged Modi

When A Centenarian Hugged Modi

By REDIFF NEWS
Last updated on: November 25, 2022 12:30 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

What some of our leaders were up to on Wednesday, November 23.

 

IMAGE: Bharatiya Janata Party Supremo and Prime Minister Narendra Damodardas Modi is embraced by a 103-year-old supporter in Dahod. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Former Gujarat deputy chief minister Nitin Patel, who declined to contest the assembly election, greets Modi at an election rally in Mehsana district. Photograph: PTI Photo

 

IMAGE: Rahul Gandhi during the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Jhiri district, Madhya Pradesh. Photograph: PTI Photo

 

IMAGE: Samajwadi Party candidate Dimple Yadav addresses a meeting at Karhal as she campaigns for votes for the Mainpuri Lok Sabha by-election. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) leader Aaditya Thackeray and party MP Priyanka Chaturvedi meet Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav in Patna. Photograph: PTI Photo

 

IMAGE: Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam youth wing Secretary and DMK MLA Udhayanidhi Stalin calls on his father and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Muthuvel Karunanidhi Stalin in Chennai. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has a chat with Biman Bose, chairman of the Left Front committee in Bengal, at C V Ananda Bose's swearing-in as state governor at Raj Bhavan in Kolkata. Photograph: PTI Photo

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian and Anant Salvi/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF NEWS
 
Print this article
'Why Is Modi Parked In Gujarat?'
'Why Is Modi Parked In Gujarat?'
Priyanka, Robert Vadra join Rahul's Bharat Jodo Yatra
Priyanka, Robert Vadra join Rahul's Bharat Jodo Yatra
It's Broom, Broom Kejriwal
It's Broom, Broom Kejriwal
INSIDE Salim Khan's Birthday Party
INSIDE Salim Khan's Birthday Party
Girls Hostel 3 Review
Girls Hostel 3 Review
Who stops us from correcting history, asks Shah
Who stops us from correcting history, asks Shah
Song That Brought India, Israel Together
Song That Brought India, Israel Together
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

Rahul Ready To Plough For Kinder Bharat

Rahul Ready To Plough For Kinder Bharat

President Murmu Goes Back To School

President Murmu Goes Back To School

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances