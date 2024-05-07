News
Markets end in red; HDFC Bank, RIL, ICICI Bank major drags

Markets end in red; HDFC Bank, RIL, ICICI Bank major drags

Source: PTI
Last updated on: May 07, 2024 17:13 IST
Equity benchmark indices declined on Tuesday dragged by HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries and ICICI Bank amid concerns over rich valuation of equities.

Broker

Photograph: Danish Siddiqui/Reuters

Paring all its early gains, the 30-share BSE Sensex went lower by 383.69 points or 0.52 per cent to settle at 73,511.85.

During the day, it tanked 636.28 points or 0.86 per cent to 73,259.26.

 

The NSE Nifty declined 140.20 points or 0.62 per cent to 22,302.50.

From the Sensex basket, Power Grid, IndusInd Bank, Tata Motors, JSW Steel, NTPC, HCL Technologies, Tata Steel, ICICI Bank, Mahindra & Mahindra, Axis Bank, HDFC Bank and Reliance Industries were among the major laggards.

Among the gainers, Hindustan Unilever climbed over 5 per cent. Tech Mahindra, Nestle, ITC, Wipro, Tata Consultancy Services and Kotak Mahindra Bank were the other major gainers.

In Asian markets, Seoul, Tokyo and Shanghai settled with gains while Hong Kong ended lower.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude climbed 0.23 per cent to $83.51 a barrel.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 2,168.75 crore on Monday, according to exchange data.

Source: PTI
 
Will Nifty-IT Outperform Post Elections?
'Once In A Lifetime Opportunity To...'
Wage Pact: Will Bankers Make More Money?
Sebi rejects NSE's proposal to extend trading hours
Tell Us: What Do You Make Of These Met Gala Outfits?
The Hottest Met Gala Looks
Cong will put 'Babri lock' on Ram temple: Modi
