'Be Prepared For Fame And Blame'

IMAGE: Nivin Pauly and Anaswara Rajan in Malayalee From India.

Nivin Pauly is very proud of his latest release, Malayalee From India.

"Malayalee From India is a complete package, offering something for everyone. With its mix of entertainment, beautiful music, and emotionally gripping moments, it seems to cater to a wide range of audience," Nivin tells Subhash K Jha.

"From moments of laughter to touching scenes that tug at the heartstrings, it appears to offer a well-rounded cinematic experience that engages viewers on multiple levels. Definitely an enjoyable watch."

Within a few weeks, Nivin had two releases, including Varshangalkku Shesham.

"Each of my projects is distinct," he says.

"Vineeth (Sreenivasan, Director) began shooting much later, more or less when Dijo Jose completed his. Due to factors beyond my control as an actor, there were various reasons for the staggered release dates. However, it's important to note that the films had different subjects, so there was no cause for concern regarding the releases."

IMAGE: Nivin Pauly, Anaswara Rajan and Dhyan Sreenivasan in Malayalee From India.

Nivin is confident that Malayalee From India will resonate with audiences.

"I am a proud Malayalee like any other and share a special bond with the homeland. The resilience and unity of Malayalees in the face of adversity have been truly inspiring. Despite facing numerous natural calamities and disasters in recent years, the people of Kerala have shown remarkable strength, solidarity and compassion," he feels.

"Malayalee From India takes such a slice of life, the journey of a Malayalee where certain unexpected incidents in his life changes his perspective forever, which audiences may not have seen from me previously. Additionally, the storyline and themes tackled in this film provide a different kind of cinematic experience compared to my earlier works."

IMAGE: Nivin Pauly in Malayalee From India.

Nivin admitted he enjoyed doing lighthearted as well as serious roles.

"In the early stages of my career, I did lighter roles that led to significant success, for which I am immensely grateful. As time progressed, I began receiving offers for roles that tested my abilities as an actor. I took up these roles head-on, recognising the valuable learning opportunities they presented.

"Interestingly, some seemingly lighter roles also brought internal challenges, underscoring the complexity of each character. In every aspect, these roles have been invaluable experiences, shaping me as an actor and enriching my journey in the industry."

IMAGE: Nivin Pauly and Dhyan Sreenivasan in Malayalee From India.

Nivin seems to be averaging three-four films per year but he is not afraid of overexposure.

"Earlier in my career, I did work in more than two films a year. Initially, being solely an actor allowed me to allocate my time freely.

"But post 2017, the pace has slowed down, with me picking only one or two projects a year. In 2016, I ventured into production, which has added another dimension to my career. I enjoy the process of bringing stories to life, from inception to screen. This also gave me the liberty to choose and decide on the projects and timelines.

"Surprisingly, I haven't encountered a situation where I felt concerned about overexposure. There have always been necessary gaps between projects. But certain factors can sometimes lead to releases coming closer together."

IMAGE: Nivin Pauly in Varshangalkku Shesham.

Nivin had an extended cameo in Varshangalkku Shesham.

"Being part of an ensemble cast gives me a chance to collaborate with some wonderful, talented actors and contribute to a collective effort in storytelling. Each of them brings something to the table which will overall enrich the narrative.

"Bangalore Days, directed by Anjali Menon, was a multi-starrer film. It was a great experience for the actor in me. There are a few more where I have shared screen space with others.

"On the other hand, shouldering the entire film brings its own challenges and rewards too. The actor got to delve deeply into the character and explore the nuances carefully. There would be fame and blame too. We must be prepared for that," he says.

Nivin is enjoying this phase of his career.

"There's a lot to look forward to, as an actor and producer. We have just announced a project titled Dear Students with Nayanthara. Action Hero Biju 2 is in the pipeline. Ram sir's Yezhu Kadal Yezhu Malai is on its festival circuit journey. At this point, with both hands and hearts full, I am profoundly grateful."