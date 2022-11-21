Rahul Ready To Plough For Kinder Bharat

What were our political leaders up to on the weekend?

IMAGE: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi holds a wooden plough during the Adivasi Distressed Women's Conference amidst the Bharat Jodo Yatra on Sunday, November 20, 2022. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Rahul with tribal woman at the conference. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Actresses Akanksha Puri and Rashami Desai join Rahul Gandhi during the Bharat Jodo Yatra's Shakti Walk on the late prime minister Indira Gandhi's 105th birth anniversary in Buldhana on Saturday, November 19, 2022. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Rahul wins over yet another young admirer during the Bharat Jodo Yatra. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi with artists at the Indira Gandhi Memorial in New Delhi on Saturday where a cultural programme was organised to mark the late Iron Lady's 105th birth anniversary. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Mr Kharge and Mrs Gandhi look at photographs of Indira Gandhi at the Indira Gandhi Memorial in New Delhi. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Bharatiya Janata Party national President Jagat Prakash Nadda holds a roadshow in Delhi's Sangam Vihar on Saturday for the coming Municipal Corporation of Delhi election. Photograph: @bjp4india/Twitter/PTI Photo

IMAGE: Former BJP president and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh waves to supporters during a road show at Uttam Nagar for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi election. Photograph: Atul Yadav/PTI Photo

IMAGE: BJP leader and Minister of State for External Affairs Meenakshi Lekhi campaigns on Sunday for Preeti Bhati, the BJP candidate from Andrews Ganj Ward No-145 for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi election. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Nadda offers prayers to the statue of Maharshi Valmiki during the Navashakti Samavesh in Ballari on Sunday for the 2023 Karnataka assembly election. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: BJP Supremo and Prime Minister Narendra Damodardas Modi offers prayers at the Somnath temple on Sunday during his visit to Gujarat to campaign for BJP candidates for next month's assembly election in the state. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Modiji with party workers at his old hunting ground, the BJP office in Gandhinagar, on Sunday. Photograph: @narendramodi/Twitter/PTI Photo

IMAGE: Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav seeks blessings from his uncle Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (Lohia) leader Shivpal Singh Yadav while campaigning for the Mainpuri Lok Sabha by-poll on Sunday. Photograph: SP Office/PTI Photo

IMAGE: Akhilesh and Dimple Yadav arrive to address party supporters at Kishni in Mainpuri on Saturday. The Lok Sabha by-election has been caused by the death of Akhilesh's father, Mulayam Singh Yadav. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat feeds fodder to a cow in Jabalpur on Sunday. Photograph: PTI Photo

IMAGE: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai gives groundnuts to citizens during the Kadalekai Parishe (groundnut festival) at the Bull Temple road in Bengaluru on Sunday. Photograph: Shailendra Bhojak/PTI Photo

