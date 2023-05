May is considered a hot month in Kashmir.

Rain is expected in the first half of May. Very rarely is snow witnessed in the Kashmir Valley due to the heat in May.

Gulmarg, Pahalgam, Sonamarg and Qazigund received snowfall early on Monday, May 8, 2023, morning, making the roads slippery.

The unseasonal snowfall brought back winter-like conditions in the Valley.

All photographs: Umar Ganie for Rediff.com IMAGE: Rare snowfall in May in Gulmarg, here and below.

IMAGE: Locals move towards safer locations at Margan Top in Anantnag district, south Kashmir.

IMAGE: Police personnel rescue locals stranded in the snow at Margan Top, here and below.

IMAGE: IMAGE: Tourists enjoy the rare May snowfall in Gulmarg, here and below.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff.com