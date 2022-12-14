When Modi Met Former PM

What some of our leaders were up to on Tuesday, December 13.

IMAGE: Former prime minister Haradanahalli Doddegowda Deve Gowda called on Prime Minister Narendra Damodardas Modi at Parliament House. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Modi listens carefully to Deve Gowda, who served as India's prime minister between June 1, 1996 and April 21, 1997. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Dr Farooq Abdullah and Shatrughan Sinha -- arguably two of the current Lok Sabha's most charismatic members -- at an event on Indo- Arab Solidarity Day in New Delhi. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Home Minister Amit Anilchandra Shah, BJP National President Jagat Prakash Nadda and Commerce Minister Piyush Vedprakash Goyal queue to pay homage to the martyrs who lost their lives in the December 13, 2001 Parliament attack. Photograph: Arun Sharma/PTI Photo

IMAGE: Amit Shah in deep conversation with Rajnath Singh at the ceremony. Photograph: Manvender Vashist Lav/PTI Photo

IMAGE: Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu calls on senior Congress leader and former state minister Vidya Stokes at her Bohemia Estate residence. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: YSR Telangana Party President Y S Sharmila ready to go to the Telangana high court to get permission for her padyatra in Hyderabad. Photograph: PTI Photo

IMAGE: Bharatiya Janata Party MPs Poonam Mahajan and Kirron Kher spotted at Parliament.

Interestingly, Kher -- the MP for Chandigarh -- lives in the Mumbai North Central constituency represented in the Lok Sabha by Mahajan. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: India's G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant, Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis during the G20 delegates walk at the Gateway of India in Mumbai. Photograph: PTI Photo

