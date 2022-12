Families of five anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act activists in Assam mourn them at a ceremony in Guwahati, December 12, 2022.

The activists lost their lives during anti-CAA protests.

IMAGE: A family member mourns the loss of a loved one.

IMAGE: The grief never goes away.

IMAGE: AASU Chief Adviser Samujjal Bhattacharya and other members pay tributes to the activists. All photographs: ANI Photo

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com