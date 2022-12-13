News
Rediff.com  » News » When A Supreme Court Judge Takes Oath

When A Supreme Court Judge Takes Oath

By REDIFF NEWS
December 13, 2022 12:14 IST
We don't recall ever seeing photographs of a Supreme Court judge being sworn in, which is why we are sharing glimpses of Monday's ceremony at the highest court in the land with you.

Justice Dipankar Datta, previously the chief justice of the Bombay high court, took the oath of office as a judge of the Supreme Court.

Justice Datta is the first Supreme Court judge to be appointed during Chief Justice of India Dr Dhananjay Y Chandrachud's tenure.

 

IMAGE: Chief Justice of India Dr D Y Chandrachud administers the oath of office to Justice Dipankar Datta as a judge of the Supreme Court as his brother and sister judges look on. All photographs: ANI Photo

 

 

 

 

 

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

REDIFF NEWS
 
