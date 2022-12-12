News
Rediff.com  » News » When A Former CEC Took The RSS Salute

When A Former CEC Took The RSS Salute

By REDIFF NEWS
December 12, 2022 13:27 IST
Some of our leaders were busybusy over the weekend.

 

IMAGE: Former chief election commissioner Om Prakash Rawat, left, takes the RSS salute with Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh Sarkaryavah (general secretary) Dattatreya Hosabale, centre, at an RSS demonstration event at the Lal parade ground in Bhopal on Sunday. Photograph: PTI Photo

 

IMAGE: When Narendra Modi sees a drum, he just can't resist beating a tattoo on it as he did at a traditional welcome during his visit to Nagpur on Sunday, December 11, 2022. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Pradhan Sevak greets commuters during a metro ride from the Freedom Park metro station to the Khapri metro station in Nagpur on Sunday. Photograph: @narendramodi/PTI Photo

 

IMAGE: Modi at the inauguration of the first phase of the Mopa international airport in Goa on Sunday. Photograph: PIB/PTI Photo

 

IMAGE: Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's salutations to Modi as state deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis looks on at the inauguration of the AIIMS in Nagpur on Sunday. Photograph: PTI Photo

 

IMAGE: Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu, the bus driver's son who is now Himachal Pradesh chief minister seeks his mother Sansar Devi's blessing during his swearing-in ceremony in Shimla on Sunday. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Sukhwinder Singh Suku embraces his mother after being sworn in. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Himachal Pradesh Congress chief Pratibha Virbhadra Singh, left, who lost out on the chief ministership to Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, centre, and former Haryana CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda at Raj Bhawan in Shimla on Saturday. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Rahul Gandhi hugs Pratibha Virbhadra Singh during the oath-taking ceremony. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma, centre, and Meghalaya High Court Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee, right, arrive to inaugurate the newly constructed building of the district and session court complex at Ampati in the Southwest Garo Hills on Saturday. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, left, interacts with Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla at the founder's day function of the Maharana Pratap Shiksha Parishad in Gorakhpur on Saturday. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Bharat Rashtra Samithi MLC K Kavitha, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekara Rao's daughter, flashes the victory sign after being questioned by the CBI in connection with the Delhi liquor policy case in Hyderabad on Sunday. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: YSR Telangana Party chief Y S Sharmila, right, with her mother Y S Vijayamma during her hunger strike near the bust of her late father and former Andhra Pradesh chief minister Y S Rajasekhara Reddy in Hyderabad on Saturday.
Sharmila, who was on fast to secure police permission for her padyatra, was forcibly taken to hospital by the police later. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Gujarat caretaker Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, left, interacts with his predecessor Vijay Rupani prior at Kamalam, the BJP state headquarters in Gandhinagar, on Saturday. Photograph: Rahul Singh/ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Union Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Bhupender Yadav visits the Kuno National Park in Sheopur on Sunday to check on the Namibian leopards who live there. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar meets K V Krishnan, Mahakavi Subramania Bharathi's grandnephew, in Varanasi on Sunday. Photograph: @DrSJaishankar/PTI Photo

 

IMAGE: Dr Jaishankar pays obeisance to Adi Shankaracharya at Kashi Viswanath in Varanasi on Sunday. Photograph: @DrSJaishankar/Twitter/PTI Photo

 

IMAGE: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar with Janata Dal-United national President Lalan Singh at a JD-U national council meeting in Patna on Sunday. Photograph: PTI Photo

 

IMAGE: Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant pays tributes to his late predecessor Manohar Parrikar on Sunday. Photograph: PTI Photo

 

IMAGE: Union I&B Minister Anurag Thakur, whose BJP was wiped out from his family's traditional political bastion Hamirpur in the Himachal Pradesh assembly election, at the Om Shanti Retreat Centre in Gurugram on Sunday. Photograph: PTI Photo

 

IMAGE: Guess who is older?
Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari? Or Bharatiya Janata Party leader Subramanian Swamy?
Koshyari, seen here presenting the Pillars of Hindutva Award to Dr Swamy at the Y B Chavan auditorium in Mumbai on Saturday, is the younger man.
Koshyari turned 80 on June 17; Dr Swamy turned 83 on September 15,Photograph: ANI Photo

 

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/ Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

