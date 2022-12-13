Why Is Priyanka Running So Fast?

What some of our leaders were up to on Monday, December 12.

IMAGE: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra turned 50 this year, but the lady can sure run like she did in school some 35 years ago. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Her brother Rahul Gandhi with Priyanka, her husband Robert Vadra and daughter Miraya at the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Bundi, Rajasthan. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Priyanka and Miraya are amused by something they saw during the yatra. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Rahul seems to like football. That's the only game he has indulged in during the yatra. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: A Rajasthani folk artist performs while walking with Rahul. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Rahul interacts with the folk artist after the performance. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Himachal Pradesh's new Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu takes charge at the secretariat in Shimla. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Sukhu is welcomed by Himachal's new Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri -- the first time the hilly state has a deputy CM -- and others on his arrival at the secretariat in Shimla. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Himachal Pradesh Congress chief Pratibha Virbhadra Singh and her son and party MLA Vikramaditya Singh meet Sukhu as he takes charge.

Pratibha Singh reportedly wants her son to be made a cabinet minister. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: When Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman speaks in Parliament, her expressions make for compelling images as you can see here, below, and below. Photograph: ANI Photo/SansadTV

Photograph: ANI Photo/SansadTV

Photograph: ANI Photo/SansadTV

IMAGE: Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi appears to congratulate Congress MP Rajeev Shukla outside Parliament House for his party's victory in the Himachal Pradesh assembly election.

Shukla was in charge of the Congress campaign in HP. Photograph: PTI Photo

IMAGE: Nationalist Congress Party Supremo Sharad Pawar during his 82nd birthday celebrations in Mumbai. Photograph: Shashank Parade/PTI Photo

IMAGE: Pawar with academic Bhalchandra Mungekar, centre, and NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal, right, at his birthday celebrations. Photograph: Shashank Parade/PTI Photo

IMAGE: Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) chief Uddhav Thackeray and his elder son Yuva Sena President Aaditya Thackeray felicitate Pawar on his birthday. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, left, meets with Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan at Bhupendra Patel's swearing-in as Gujarat chief minister at the helipad ground in Gandhinagar. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, left, catches up with Yogi.

According to Coomi Kapoor in the Sunday Express newspaper, when asked who was the most popular BJP campaigner after Narendrabhai during the Gujarat assembly election campaign, Bhupendrabhai stated it was Yogi.

Hmmm, dunno what Amitbhai thought of that revelation. Photograph: PTI Photo

IMAGE: Trinamool Congress Supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and her nephew, TMC national General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee, arrive in Shillong for a two-day visit. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Prashant Kishor, who had disappeared from view, is still in East Champaran; here the political strategist addresses a press conference during his Jan Suraj Abhiyan. Photograph: PTI Photo

