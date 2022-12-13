Seen The Moon Like This?

The Orion capsule returns to earth after a 26 day mission orbiting the Moon and back.

The successful uncrewed Artemis I Moon Mission splashed down in the Pacific Ocean off the coast of Baja California, Mexico.

The mission took the Orion spacecraft to the Moon and back which completed a historic test flight that coincided with the 50th anniversary of the landing of Apollo 17 on the moon, the last time NASA astronauts walked on the lunar surface.

IMAGE: A camera mounted on one of Orion's four solar arrays captured this image of the Moon on flight day 17 from a distance of more than 222,000 miles from Earth, December 2, 2022. Photograph: Kind courtesy NASA

IMAGE: On the 19th day of the mission, December 4, 2022, Orion captures Earth from a camera mounted on one of its solar arrays as the spacecraft prepares for the return powered flyby of the Moon on December 5, when it passed approximately 79 miles above the lunar surface. Photograph: Kind courtesy NASA

IMAGE: On December 5, 2022, Orion completed the return powered flyby burn, committing the spacecraft to a splashdown in the Pacific Ocean. Photograph: Kind courtesy NASA

IMAGE: On flight day 20 of the mission on December 5, 2022, Orion captured the Moon on the day of return powered flyby, the final major engine maneuver of the flight test.

The burn, which used the spacecraft's main engine on the European-built service module, lasted 3 minutes, 27 seconds, and changed the velocity of the spacecraft by about 655 mph (961 feet per second). Photograph: Kind courtesy NASA

IMAGE: Cameras mounted on the crew module of the Orion spacecraft captured these views of the Moon's surface.

On flight day 20 of the mission, the spacecraft made its second and final close approach to the Moon before its returned powered flyby burn, December 5, 2022. Photograph: Kind courtesy NASA

IMAGE: A portion of the far side of the Moon looms large just beyond the Orion spacecraft in this image taken on the 20th day of the mission by a camera on the tip of one of Orion's solar arrays.

The return powered flyby burn committed Orion to a return to Earth trajectory ahead of a splashdown off the coast of California on December 11.

At its closest point, Orion flew within 80 miles of the lunar surface, December 5, 2022. Photograph: Kind courtesy NASA

IMAGE: The Moon appears smaller from Orion's perspective on flight day 22 as the Artemis I spacecraft continues distancing itself from our lunar neighboUr, over 125,000 miles away in this image, December 7, 2022 Photograph: Kind courtesy NASA

IMAGE: The engines on Orion's service module are prominently featured in this image from flight day 22 of the mission.

The largest is the orbital maneuvering system engine, surrounded by eight smaller auxiliary thrusters, December 7, 2022. Photograph: Kind courtesy NASA

IMAGE: A member of the US air force prepares to deploy a weather balloon aboard the USS Portland before the NASA Artemis I mission Orion capsule descended to splash down in the Pacific Ocean. Photograph: Mario Tama/Pool/Reuters

IMAGE: NASA and members of the Artemis I recovery team run practice flight operations procedures aboard the USS Portland. Photograph: Kind courtesy Kim Shiflett/NASA

IMAGE: The team is out at sea ahead of the December 11 Orion splashdown. Photograph: Kind courtesy NASA

IMAGE: At 12:40 pm EST, December 11, 2022, NASA's Orion spacecraft splashed down in the Pacific Ocean. Photograph: Kind courtesy Kim Shiflett/NASA

IMAGE: The Orion splashes down. Photograph: Mario Tama/Pool/Reuters

IMAGE: Orion was recovered by NASA's landing and recovery team, the US navy and US department of defense partners aboard the USS Portland. Photograph: Kind courtesy James M Blair/NASA

IMAGE: The Orion capsule is drawn to the well deck of the USS Portland, here and below. Photograph: Mario Tama/Pool/Reuters

Photograph: Mario Tama/Pool/Reuters

IMAGE: Crew members gather after the Orion was brought into the well deck. Photograph: Mario Tama/Pool/Reuters

IMAGE: Video feeds are displayed after the Orion was brought into the well deck. Photograph: Mario Tama/Pool/Reuters

IMAGE: NASA Recovery Director Melissa Jones (back left) and her team participate in the official handover from the Orion programme to the recovery team as recovery operations for the Orion capsule take place. Photograph: Caroline Brehman/Pool/Reuters

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com