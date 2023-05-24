What's Russian PM Doing In China?

IMAGE: Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, right and Chinese Premier Li Qiang attend a welcoming ceremony on Wednesday, May 24, 2023, in Beijing.

China and Russia signed bilateral agreements as the two neighbours pledge closer cooperation amid criticism from the West on the war in Ukraine. Photograph: Thomas Peter-Pool/Getty Images

IMAGE: Mishustin -- who last visited Beijing in March 2023 -- and Li Qiang arrive for a meeting at the Great Hall of the People. Photograph: Sputnik/Alexander Astafyev/Pool Reuters

IMAGE: Chinese honour guards stand in formation before a welcoming ceremony for Mishustin. Photograph: Thomas Peter/Pool Reuters

IMAGE: Mishustin and Li Qiang at a welcoming ceremony in Beijing. Photograph: Sputnik/Alexander Astafyev/Pool via Reuters

IMAGE: A Russian delegation headed by Mishustin meets with Qiang and the Chinese delegation for talks. Photograph: Thomas Peter-Pool/Getty Images

IMAGE: Mishustin and Li Qiang attend a signing ceremony. Photograph: Thomas Peter/Pool/Reuters

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com