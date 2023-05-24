News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » What's Russian PM Doing In China?

What's Russian PM Doing In China?

By REDIFF NEWS
May 24, 2023 17:56 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, right and Chinese Premier Li Qiang attend a welcoming ceremony on Wednesday, May 24, 2023, in Beijing.
China and Russia signed bilateral agreements as the two neighbours pledge closer cooperation amid criticism from the West on the war in Ukraine. Photograph: Thomas Peter-Pool/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: Mishustin -- who last visited Beijing in March 2023 -- and Li Qiang arrive for a meeting at the Great Hall of the People. Photograph: Sputnik/Alexander Astafyev/Pool Reuters

 

IMAGE: Chinese honour guards stand in formation before a welcoming ceremony for Mishustin. Photograph: Thomas Peter/Pool Reuters

 

IMAGE: Mishustin and Li Qiang at a welcoming ceremony in Beijing. Photograph: Sputnik/Alexander Astafyev/Pool via Reuters

 

IMAGE: A Russian delegation headed by Mishustin meets with Qiang and the Chinese delegation for talks. Photograph: Thomas Peter-Pool/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: Mishustin and Li Qiang attend a signing ceremony.Photograph: Thomas Peter/Pool/Reuters
 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF NEWS
 
Print this article
Modi Trapped In World Of Complex Relationships
Modi Trapped In World Of Complex Relationships
How the Soviet Union Helped India Win the 1971 War
How the Soviet Union Helped India Win the 1971 War
Litmus Test For India-US Relationship
Litmus Test For India-US Relationship
Houses of 8 Pak-based terrorists raided in J-K
Houses of 8 Pak-based terrorists raided in J-K
Mohan sets eyes on Asian Games medal
Mohan sets eyes on Asian Games medal
India-Australia ties in T-20 mode, Modi tells Albanese
India-Australia ties in T-20 mode, Modi tells Albanese
Dravid's pep talk to Indian women's team
Dravid's pep talk to Indian women's team
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

China Is Net Gainer In Ukraine War

China Is Net Gainer In Ukraine War

'Don't Expect US Help In A War With China'

'Don't Expect US Help In A War With China'

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances