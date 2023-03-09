News
Rediff.com  » News » Ukrainians, Russians Battle For Bakhmut

Ukrainians, Russians Battle For Bakhmut

By REDIFF NEWS
March 09, 2023 09:54 IST
Fierce fighting has raged for days as Russian soldiers battle Ukrainian soldiers for control of Bakhmut.

Russian forces have been attacking Ukrainian troops as part of an offensive to encircle Bakhmut in Ukraine's eastern Donbas region.

 

IMAGE: Ukrainian soldiers fire a 2S5 Giatsint-S self-propelled howitzer at Russian troops outside Bakhmut in the Donetsk region. Photograph: Anna Kudriavtseva/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A Ukrainian soldier carries a shell for a 2S5 Giatsint-S howitzer before firing it at Russian troops. Photograph: Anna Kudriavtseva/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A soldier walks along a muddy road used to transport and position British made L118 105mm howitzers. Photograph: John Moore/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: Soldiers take shelter in a bunker while awaiting orders to fire L118 105mm howitzers on Russian trenches. Photograph: John Moore/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: Soldiers prepare to fire L118 105mm howitzer.
Soldiers said they received training on the towed light guns in Germany last summer but took possession of the artillery pieces, sent by the UK, in January 2023. Photograph: John Moore/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: Soldiers fire the L118 105mm howitzer on Russian frontline trenches. Photograph: John Moore/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: A Ukrainian infantryman moves through a network of frontline trenches. Photograph: John Moore/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: A Ukrainian sniper looks towards a Russian position from a frontline trench. Photograph: John Moore/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: A Ukrainian soldier fires an automatic grenade launcher. Photograph: Oleksandr Ratushniak/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Ukrainian medic 'Doc' with the 28th Brigade runs through a partially dug trench along the frontline.
The Ukrainian army medic, an Odessa dentist in civilian life, said was a guitarist in the band Uragan Metal for 13 years before he joined the army following the Russian invasion. Photograph: John Moore/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: A resident prepares a food on a wooden stove near her building. Photograph: Oleksandr Ratushniak/Reuters

 

IMAGE: An empty street and buildings damaged by military strikse. Photograph: Oleksandr Ratushniak/Reuters

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

REDIFF NEWS
 
