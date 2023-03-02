From The Battlefields Of Ukraine

IMAGE: A resident looks at buildings damaged by a Russian military strike in the city of Chasiv Yar in the Donetsk region. Photograph: Alex Babenko/Reuters

IMAGE: A woman refuses to be evacuated as firefighters and police officers work to evacuate residents near the frontline in Siversk, Donetsk region. Photograph: Lisi Niesner/Reuters

IMAGE: A mother and daughter are evacuated from the basement of a residential building in Siversk. Photograph: Lisi Niesner/Reuters

IMAGE: Buildings damaged by a Russian military strike in the frontline city of Bakhmut. Photograph: Alex Babenko/Reuters

IMAGE: Residents stand near buildings damaged by a military strike in Bakhmut. Photograph: Alex Babenko/Reuters

IMAGE: Svitlana Gynzhul walks next to a damaged house. Her village in Luch, Mykolaiv region, located close to the front line, was devastated by shelling at the beginning of the war. Photograph: Lisi Niesner/Reuters

IMAGE: Ukrainian soldiers are seen next to armoured vehicles near Bakhmut. Photograph: Yan Dobronosov/Reuters

IMAGE: A Russian Ka-52 attack helicopter flies near a church in Donetsk, Russian-controlled Ukraine. Photograph: Alexander Ermochenko/Reuters

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com