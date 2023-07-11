When Biden Met Rishi, Charles

On Monday, July 10, US President Joe Biden held meetings with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and King Charles III, in an overnight stopover in London.

The President was en route to the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) Summit in Vilnius, Lithuania.

IMAGE: Rishi Sunak welcomes Joe Biden at 10 Downing Street, the British prime minister's official residence. Photograph: Kind courtesy @UKinUSA/Twitter

IMAGE: The Prez and PM in discussion on issues related to Ukraine's counteroffensive. Photograph: @UKinUSA/Twitter

IMAGE: Biden and Sunak with UK and US delegates in the garden at 10, Downing Street. Photograph: @UKinUSA/Twitter

IMAGE: Biden and Sunak in discussion over a cup of tea. Photograph: @UKinUSA/Twitter

IMAGE: 'May our two great nations always stand together -- as we defend our shared values and build a better future for the world,' Biden wrote in the visitor's notebook at 10, Downing Street. Photograph: Suzanne Plunkett/Pool/Reuters

IMAGE: Biden leaves 10 Downing Street for a meeting with King Charles III. Photograph: Hollie Adams/Reuters

IMAGE: Charles welcomes Biden on his arrival at Windsor Castle. Photograph: Kind courtesy royal.uk.com

IMAGE: The Guards based in Combermere Barracks in Windsor have served with distinction at every opportunity through two World Wars and almost every British campaign since, including the Battle for liberation of the Falkland Islands, in Northern Ireland, the Balkans, Iraq and Afghanistan. Photograph: royal.uk.com

IMAGE: Biden participates in a ceremonial arrival and inspection of the honour guard with Charles. Photograph: Kevin Lamarque/Reuters

IMAGE: Charles leads Biden into the castle. Photograph: Kevin Lamarque/Reuters

IMAGE: United States Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John F Kerry speaks to Biden andCharles during a climate engagement with philanthropists and investors at the castle. Photograph: Kevin Lamarque/Reuters

IMAGE: The king and Biden -- who met earlier when Charles was the prince of Wales at the G7 Leaders Summit in Cornwall in June 2021, and at COP26 in Glasgow in November 2021 -- were born six days and six years apart.

Charles was born on November 14, 1948; Joe on November 20, 1942. Photograph: royal.uk.com

IMAGE: Charles first met a US President when President Dwight David 'Ike' Eisenhower visited his parents, Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, at Balmoral Castle in 1959. Photograph: royal.uk.com

IMAGE: Biden walks to Marine One at the castle. Photograph: Kevin Lamarque/Reuters

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com