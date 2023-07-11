News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » When Biden Met Rishi, Charles

When Biden Met Rishi, Charles

By REDIFF NEWS
July 11, 2023 15:58 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

On Monday, July 10, US President Joe Biden held meetings with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and King Charles III, in an overnight stopover in London.

The President was en route to the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) Summit in Vilnius, Lithuania.

 

IMAGE: Rishi Sunak welcomes Joe Biden at 10 Downing Street, the British prime minister's official residence. Photograph: Kind courtesy @UKinUSA/Twitter

 

IMAGE: The Prez and PM in discussion on issues related to Ukraine's counteroffensive. Photograph: @UKinUSA/Twitter

 

IMAGE: Biden and Sunak with UK and US delegates in the garden at 10, Downing Street. Photograph: @UKinUSA/Twitter

 

IMAGE: Biden and Sunak in discussion over a cup of tea. Photograph: @UKinUSA/Twitter

 

IMAGE: 'May our two great nations always stand together -- as we defend our shared values and build a better future for the world,' Biden wrote in the visitor's notebook at 10, Downing Street. Photograph: Suzanne Plunkett/Pool/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Biden leaves 10 Downing Street for a meeting with King Charles III. Photograph: Hollie Adams/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Charles welcomes Biden on his arrival at Windsor Castle. Photograph: Kind courtesy royal.uk.com

 

IMAGE: The Guards based in Combermere Barracks in Windsor have served with distinction at every opportunity through two World Wars and almost every British campaign since, including the Battle for liberation of the Falkland Islands, in Northern Ireland, the Balkans, Iraq and Afghanistan. Photograph: royal.uk.com

 

IMAGE: Biden participates in a ceremonial arrival and inspection of the honour guard with Charles. Photograph: Kevin Lamarque/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Charles leads Biden into the castle. Photograph: Kevin Lamarque/Reuters

 

IMAGE: United States Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John F Kerry speaks to Biden andCharles during a climate engagement with philanthropists and investors at the castle. Photograph: Kevin Lamarque/Reuters

 

IMAGE: The king and Biden -- who met earlier when Charles was the prince of Wales at the G7 Leaders Summit in Cornwall in June 2021, and at COP26 in Glasgow in November 2021 -- were born six days and six years apart.
Charles was born on November 14, 1948; Joe on November 20, 1942. Photograph: royal.uk.com

 

IMAGE: Charles first met a US President when President Dwight David 'Ike' Eisenhower visited his parents, Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, at Balmoral Castle in 1959. Photograph: royal.uk.com

 

IMAGE: Biden walks to Marine One at the castle. Photograph: Kevin Lamarque/Reuters

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF NEWS
 
Print this article
'Bharat Mata Ki Jai', 'Vande Mataram'
'Bharat Mata Ki Jai', 'Vande Mataram'
PIX: When Modi Met Rishi
PIX: When Modi Met Rishi
500 Days Of The Ukraine War...
500 Days Of The Ukraine War...
Duleep Trophy: South face West in all-star final
Duleep Trophy: South face West in all-star final
Shehla Rashid, Shah Faesal withdraw Article 370 pleas
Shehla Rashid, Shah Faesal withdraw Article 370 pleas
Lord Hanuman is mascot of Asian Athletics C'ships
Lord Hanuman is mascot of Asian Athletics C'ships
Places of Worship Act: Govt gets time to file reply
Places of Worship Act: Govt gets time to file reply
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

When Mighty Daniel Met Rishi Sunak

When Mighty Daniel Met Rishi Sunak

PHOTOS: When Modi met US First Lady

PHOTOS: When Modi met US First Lady

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances