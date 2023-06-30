When Mighty Daniel Met Rishi Sunak

At 6 feet, 9 inches, Daniel Kawczynski is the tallest member of the British parliament, the House of Commons.

At 5 feet, 6 inches, Rishi Sunak is the shortest British prime minister since the formidable Margaret Thatcher, who stood 5 feet, 5 inches.

When Daniel met Rishi on Thursday, it made for an interesting picture, as you can see here.

IMAGE: Daniel Kawczynski, who represents Shrewsbury (not to be mistaken for the famous Kyani brand of biscuits) with Rishi Sunak, who has often made fun of his height. Photograph: Kind courtesy Daniel Kawczynski/Instagram

By the way, Winston Churchill, Britain's prime minister during World War II, was the same height as Rishi.

