When Mighty Daniel Met Rishi Sunak

At 6 feet, 9 inches, Daniel Kawczynski is the tallest member of the British parliament, the House of Commons.
At 5 feet, 6 inches, Rishi Sunak is the shortest British prime minister since the formidable Margaret Thatcher, who stood 5 feet, 5 inches.
When Daniel met Rishi on Thursday, it made for an interesting picture, as you can see here.
By the way, Winston Churchill, Britain's prime minister during World War II, was the same height as Rishi.
