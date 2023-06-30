News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » When Mighty Daniel Met Rishi Sunak

When Mighty Daniel Met Rishi Sunak

By REDIFF NEWS
June 30, 2023 09:24 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

At 6 feet, 9 inches, Daniel Kawczynski is the tallest member of the British parliament, the House of Commons.

At 5 feet, 6 inches, Rishi Sunak is the shortest British prime minister since the formidable Margaret Thatcher, who stood 5 feet, 5 inches.

When Daniel met Rishi on Thursday, it made for an interesting picture, as you can see here.

IMAGE: Daniel Kawczynski, who represents Shrewsbury (not to be mistaken for the famous Kyani brand of biscuits) with Rishi Sunak, who has often made fun of his height. Photograph: Kind courtesy Daniel Kawczynski/Instagram
 

By the way, Winston Churchill, Britain's prime minister during World War II, was the same height as Rishi.

Photograph curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF NEWS
 
Print this article
Am I Proud A British Indian Like Me Is PM?
Am I Proud A British Indian Like Me Is PM?
My Dear Friend Rishi Sunak
My Dear Friend Rishi Sunak
Here's what England's Harry Kane told PM Rishi Sunak
Here's what England's Harry Kane told PM Rishi Sunak
She's India's Youngest Commercial Pilot!
She's India's Youngest Commercial Pilot!
'Knew to bowl a googly': Pawar on 2019 Maha coup
'Knew to bowl a googly': Pawar on 2019 Maha coup
'Modern-day Bradman', Smith pips Tendulkar
'Modern-day Bradman', Smith pips Tendulkar
Bihar Ki Jaan, Manisha Rani
Bihar Ki Jaan, Manisha Rani
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Sunak shares mother's homemade barfi with Zelensky

Sunak shares mother's homemade barfi with Zelensky

Rishi Sunak creates history at King Charles coronation

Rishi Sunak creates history at King Charles coronation

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances