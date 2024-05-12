News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » 2,480 illegal immigrants in Manipur in 2023 before violence outbreak: CM

2,480 illegal immigrants in Manipur in 2023 before violence outbreak: CM

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
May 12, 2024 16:28 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Sunday said that a state Cabinet sub-committee had detected 2,480 illegal immigrants in 2023 but the campaign was cut short after violence broke out on May 3 last year.

IMAGE: Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh during an event at the Moirang College, Bishnupur district in Imphal, January 6, 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo

Addressing a press conference Singh said concerned with increasing deforestation and setting up of new villages by illegal immigrants, a Cabinet sub-committee was formed in February 2023 after a cabinet meeting attended by two Kuki ministers Letpao Haokip and Nemcha Kipgen.

 

Haokip was made the head of the sub-committee to identify illegal immigrants.

"We are not biased against anybody but against the illegal immigrants. It was a decision taken by the state cabinet," Singh said.

"Biometrics were taken in ten villages of Chandel during which 1,165 illegal immigrants were found, 1,147 illegal immigrants were found in 13 villages of Tengnoupal district, 154 illegal immigrants in Churachandpur and rest were found in Kamjong district," Singh said.

These figures are not inclusive of the additional 5,457 illegal immigrants who entered Kamjong district, Singh said, adding biometrics of 5,173 people have been taken while 329 have returned back voluntarily after situation improved in the neighbouring country.

"The detection of illegal immigrants was not limited to one community but was to cover the entire state of Manipur. They were found after visiting villages," Singh said.

"The campaign for identifying illegal immigrants was, however, cut short just after a month it started and had to be stopped after violence broke out on May 3," Singh said.

More than 219 people were killed and thousands displaced from homes after ethnic clashes broke out on May 3 last year, when a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe status.

Meiteis account for about 53 percent of Manipur's population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley.

Tribals -- Nagas and Kukis -- constitute little over 40 percent and reside in the hill districts.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Manipur violence wouldn't have occurred if ...: CM
Manipur violence wouldn't have occurred if ...: CM
'Central govt not serious about resolving Manipur'
'Central govt not serious about resolving Manipur'
Manipur: SC seeks report from state, CBI, NIA
Manipur: SC seeks report from state, CBI, NIA
No CBI probe into Prajawal case, SIT efficient: Sidda
No CBI probe into Prajawal case, SIT efficient: Sidda
4th Indian arrested in Canada in Nijjar murder case
4th Indian arrested in Canada in Nijjar murder case
Kejri's poll guarantees include 2 cr jobs for youths
Kejri's poll guarantees include 2 cr jobs for youths
Factors that will guide the markets this week
Factors that will guide the markets this week
India Votes 2024

India Votes 2024

More like this

1 year after violence, Manipur is still a divided state

1 year after violence, Manipur is still a divided state

Manipur sees 68% polling marred by violence, firing

Manipur sees 68% polling marred by violence, firing

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances