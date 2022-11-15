When Modi Met Rishi

Never before have two leaders at a G20 Summit had the same Indian ethnicity.

In Bali, Indonesia's Hindu majority province, attending the convention of Group of 20 leaders are two men who also share the Hindu faith -- Narendra Damodardas Modi, the prime minister of India, and Rishi Sunak, the prime minister of the United Kingdom.

Glimpse of Rishi's first day in Bali:

IMAGE: Modi meets Rishi. Photograph: @ANI/Twitter.com

IMAGE: Rishi arrives at the Ngurah Rai international airport for the G20 Summit, November 14, 2022. Photograph: Leon Neal/Pool/Reuters

IMAGE: Rishi arrives for the first day of the G20 summit in Nusa Dua, November 15, 2022. Photograph: Willy Kurniawan/Pool/Reuters

IMAGE: Rishi at the working session on food and energy security during the summit. Photograph: Leon Neal/Getty Images

IMAGE: The British PM aims to articulate his foreign policy vision as he grapples with economic instability at home.

On November 17, Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt will present the Budget in the House of Commons, that could be a make or break moment for Rishi. Photograph: Leon Neal/Getty Images

IMAGE: Rishi is greeted by Indonesian President Joko Widodo at the formal welcome ceremony to mark the beginning of the G20 Summit. Photograph: Leon Neal/Pool/Reuters

IMAGE: 'Busy first hour in Bali, just had a great catch up with Justin Trudeau and Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

'Looking forward to a productive few days meeting with other world leaders to tackle global economic issues,' Rishi tweeted. Photograph: Kind courtesy @RishiSunak/Twitter.com

