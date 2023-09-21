News
Rediff.com  » News » When Ambani, Shinde Performed Ganesh Aarti

When Ambani, Shinde Performed Ganesh Aarti

By REDIFF NEWS
September 21, 2023 11:12 IST
What some of our leaders were up to on Wednesday, September 20, 2023.

 

IMAGE: Mukesh Ambani, India's richest businessman, and Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde perform aarti to Lord Ganesha at Mukeshbhai's home Antillia in south Mumbai.
Behind Shinde is Ambani's youngest son Anant. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Anant Ambani, Radhika and Shinde with Lord Ganesha at Antillia. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Sonalben A Shah, whose husband is Home Minister Amit A Shah and only child is BCCI Secretary Jay A Shah, arrives at the new Parliament building. Photograph: Shrikant Singh/ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: As does National Security Adviser Ajit K Doval. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Soniaji seems very pleased with the passage of the Women's Reservation Bill, a concept first floated by her late husband Rajiv Gandhi when he was prime minister. Photograph: Rahul Singh/ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Nationalist Congress Party MP Supriya Sule protests as Bharatiya Janata Party MPs heckle Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi as she begins to speak in the Lok Sabha.
Why were they heckling Kanimozhi? Because of her nephew Udhayanidhi Stalin's remarks against Sanatan Dharma. Photograph: Sansad TV/ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Is Samajwadi Party MP Dimple Yadav -- otherwise a portrait of poise and rectitude -- remonstrating with BJP MP Kiren Rijiju about the Women's Reservation Bill? Photograph: Shrikant Singh/ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Maneka Gandhi, who addressed the final session of Parliament in the old building as the senior-most member of the House, and Dr Farooq Abdullah. Photograph: Shrikant Singh/ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen MP Asaduddin Owaisi tells the Lok Sabha why he opposes the Women's Reservation Bill.
Owaisi and Imtiyaz Jaleel, the other AIMIM MP, seated to Owaisi's right, were the only two MPs who voted against the Bill. Photograph: Sansad TV/ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: A new frontier for movie promotions!
The cast of Karan Boolani's film Thank You for Coming -- Bhumi Pednekar, Shehnaaz Gill, Dolly Singh and Shibani Bedi -- at the new Parliament building, with Union Minister Anurag Thakur.
Does Anurag know what the film is about?! Photograph: ANI Photo

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com

REDIFF NEWS
 
