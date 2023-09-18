News
Rediff.com  » News » What's Eknath Shinde Doing In Kashmir?

What's Eknath Shinde Doing In Kashmir?

By UMAR GANIE
September 18, 2023 12:04 IST
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, who was in Rajasthan a few days ago, turned up in Srinagar on Sunday, September 17, 2023, evening.

Are MoShah laying the ground for Shinde to take a national role, move to Delhi as a Union minister, paving the way for Ajit Pawar to take over as Maharashtra chief minister?

 

IMAGE: Shinde interacts with Kashmiri Pandits and other devotees at the Hanuman Mandir at Amira Kadal in the heart of Srinagar. All photographs: Umar Ganie for Rediff.com

 

IMAGE: Shinde worships at the Hanuman Mandir.

 

IMAGE: College students perform at the inauguration of the Maharashtra-Jammu and Kashmir Friendship Chapter on the banks of the Dal Lake in Srinagar.
73 J&K residents were felicitated to mark Prime Minister Narendra D Modi's 73rd birthday.

 

IMAGE: Shinde and J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha felicitate the 73 citizens, who included Srinagar Senior Superintendent of Police Rakesh Balwal.

 

IMAGE: Tributes were paid to the four Indian Army soldiers and J&K police officer killed in the Kokernag encounter last week.

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

 
UMAR GANIE
 
