What's Eknath Shinde Doing In Kashmir?

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, who was in Rajasthan a few days ago, turned up in Srinagar on Sunday, September 17, 2023, evening.
Are MoShah laying the ground for Shinde to take a national role, move to Delhi as a Union minister, paving the way for Ajit Pawar to take over as Maharashtra chief minister?
IMAGE: Shinde interacts with Kashmiri Pandits and other devotees at the Hanuman Mandir at Amira Kadal in the heart of Srinagar. All photographs: Umar Ganie for Rediff.com
IMAGE: Shinde worships at the Hanuman Mandir.
IMAGE: College students perform at the inauguration of the Maharashtra-Jammu and Kashmir Friendship Chapter on the banks of the Dal Lake in Srinagar.
73 J&K residents were felicitated to mark Prime Minister Narendra D Modi's 73rd birthday.
IMAGE: Shinde and J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha felicitate the 73 citizens, who included Srinagar Senior Superintendent of Police Rakesh Balwal.
IMAGE: Tributes were paid to the four Indian Army soldiers and J&K police officer killed in the Kokernag encounter last week.
