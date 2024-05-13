News
Rediff.com  » News » Abdullahs Come Out To Vote

Abdullahs Come Out To Vote

By UMAR GANIE
May 13, 2024 14:28 IST
National Conference President Dr Farooq Abdullah, his only son Omar Abdullah and Omar's sons Zamir Abdullah and Zahir Abdullah (both first time voters) cast their votes in Srinagar on Monday, May 13, 2024.

 

IMAGE: Dr Abdullah, who will turn 87 on October 21, walks to the polling station assisted by his security guards. All photographs: Umar Ganie for Rediff.com

 

IMAGE: A polling official scrutinises Dr Abdullah's voting slip.

 

IMAGE: Dr Abdullah signs the register before voting.

 

IMAGE: Dr Abdullah, who is the sitting MP from Srinagar, decided not to contest the 2024 election.

 

IMAGE: Dr Abdullah casts his vote.

 

IMAGE: Zamir and Zahir stand in a queue with their father Omar Abdullah to cast their votes.

 

IMAGE: Omar Abdullah decided to contest the 2024 Lok Sabha election from Baramulla in north Kashmir.

 

IMAGE: Omar casts his vote.

 

IMAGE: Dr Abdullah is assisted by his grandson and son as they leave the polling booth.

 

IMAGE: The Abdullahs shows their ink marked fingers outside the polling booth.

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

Kashmir: Vote For Hope After Long Decade
'Kashmiris Have Been Killed For Upholding Tricolour'
How Modi-Shah Defeated The Stone-Pelters
RCB's Spin Basher Rajat Patidar!
India Is All Set To Shine At Cannes
Weizmann to move court against Western Union on TM
LG can act to remove Kejriwal as CM: SC
India Votes 2024

