Rahul, Ishan At Ambani Ganesh Party

A couple of days before he led India in the first of the ODIs against Australia at Mohali, Skipper K L Rahul was at Antillia, Nita and Ambani's home, to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi.

Ishan Kishan, who is also in the Indian team for the Australia series, was there too -- he is, after all, a member of the Ambani-owned Mumbai Indians IPL side.

Also present were former Mumbai Indians Krunal and Hardik Pandya, MI fast bowler Arjun Tendulkar with his dad, a former MI captain.

Athiya Shetty and K L Rahul.

Sachin Tendulkar with Dr Anjali Tendulkar and children Sara Tendulkar and Arjun Tendulkar.

Hardik Pandya with wife Natasa Stankovic, brother Krunal Pandya and Ishan Kishan.

Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar