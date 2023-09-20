News
Rediff.com  » News » PIX: Ganapati visarjan begins in Mumbai

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
September 20, 2023 21:53 IST
On the second day of the 10-day Ganesh festival, several devotees in Mumbai bid farewell to the idols of their favourite deity after worshipping them for one and a half days.

Photograph: Sahil Salvi for Rediff.com

People took out processions of idols with devotion and enthusiasm, with many devotees dancing their way to the sites of immersion.

 

Photograph: Sahil Salvi for Rediff.com

According to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), 195 household Ganapati idols and one 'sarvajanik' (community) Ganapati idols were immersed in the sea and other water bodies, including artificial ponds.

Photograph: Sahil Salvi for Rediff.com

As many as 50 Ganpati idols were immersed in artificial ponds that have been created specifically to reduce water pollution, the BMC said.

Photograph: Sahil Salvi for Rediff.com

No untoward incident was reported anywhere during immersion so far on Wednesday, officials said.

Photograph: ANI Photo

The BMC has earmarked 69 natural water bodies, including stretches off the coast, and set up 191 artificial ponds for immersion this year.

Photograph: ANI Photo

The 10-day Ganeshotsav began in Mumbai and other parts of Maharashtra on Tuesday, with the installation of idols of the elephant-headed God in various shapes and sizes at several households and in pandals against the backdrop of decorations based on themes ranging from Chandrayaan-3 to Ayodhya's Ram Mandir.

Photograph: ANI Photo

The festival will end on Anant Chaturdashi on September 28.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
 
