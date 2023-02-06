News
When A Russian Missile Destroyed Homes

When A Russian Missile Destroyed Homes

By REDIFF NEWS
February 06, 2023 12:42 IST
With the first anniversary of the Russian invasion coming up on February 24, Vladimir Putin's army has stepped up its military operations against Ukraine.

Ukrainians can expect sustained mayhem in the days before the invasion and thereafter. Like this residential building destroyed by a Russian missile strike in Kramatorsk last week.

 

Caution: Graphic content. Viewer discretion is advised.

IMAGE: The residential building destroyed by the strike. Photograph: Vyacheslav Madiyevskyy/Reuters

 

Photograph: Vyacheslav Madiyevskyy/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Rescuers work at the site. Photograph: Vyacheslav Madiyevskyy/Reuters

 

IMAGE: An aerial view of the site. Photograph: Vitalii Hnidyi/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A police officer inspects a part of the Russian missile. Photograph: Vyacheslav Madiyevskyy/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Healthcare workers treat a man wounded in the Russian missile strike. Photograph: Vitalii Hnidyi/Reuters

 

IMAGE: People wounded by the Russian missile strike in an ambulance. Photograph: Vyacheslav Madiyevskyy/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Sensitive Material. This image may offend or disturb.
People treat a man wounded by the Russian strike. Photograph: Vyacheslav Madiyevskyy/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Soldiers treat a woman wounded by the Russian strike. Photograph: Vyacheslav Madiyevskyy/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Police officers inspect a crater near the site. Photograph: Vitalii Hnidyi/Reuters

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

REDIFF NEWS
 
When Russia Rained Missiles On Dnipro
When Will Peace Arrive In Baby's Life?
Fire And Destruction in Ukraine
Over 300 killed as deadly quake jolts Turkey, Syria
Can Adani Do A Dhirubhai?
Tharoor hits back at BJP: If Musharraf was anathema...
Why Hillary Clinton visited Ahmedabad
Zelenskyys At Minister's Funeral

Was Ukraine Minister's Chopper Shot Down?

