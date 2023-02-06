When A Russian Missile Destroyed Homes

With the first anniversary of the Russian invasion coming up on February 24, Vladimir Putin's army has stepped up its military operations against Ukraine.

Ukrainians can expect sustained mayhem in the days before the invasion and thereafter. Like this residential building destroyed by a Russian missile strike in Kramatorsk last week.

Caution: Graphic content. Viewer discretion is advised.

IMAGE: The residential building destroyed by the strike. Photograph: Vyacheslav Madiyevskyy/Reuters

Photograph: Vyacheslav Madiyevskyy/Reuters

IMAGE: Rescuers work at the site. Photograph: Vyacheslav Madiyevskyy/Reuters

IMAGE: An aerial view of the site. Photograph: Vitalii Hnidyi/Reuters

IMAGE: A police officer inspects a part of the Russian missile. Photograph: Vyacheslav Madiyevskyy/Reuters

IMAGE: Healthcare workers treat a man wounded in the Russian missile strike. Photograph: Vitalii Hnidyi/Reuters

IMAGE: People wounded by the Russian missile strike in an ambulance. Photograph: Vyacheslav Madiyevskyy/Reuters

IMAGE: Sensitive Material. This image may offend or disturb.

People treat a man wounded by the Russian strike. Photograph: Vyacheslav Madiyevskyy/Reuters

IMAGE: Soldiers treat a woman wounded by the Russian strike. Photograph: Vyacheslav Madiyevskyy/Reuters

IMAGE: Police officers inspect a crater near the site. Photograph: Vitalii Hnidyi/Reuters

