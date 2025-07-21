Heavy Rain Swells Ganga To Warning Levels

The Ganga's rising water level is causing significant flooding in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh districts.

In Sambhal, the water has reached 177.60 metres, affecting 36 villages. Local authorities have set up 16 flood control posts and identified 13 shelter homes, while preparations for relief kits are underway.

In Prayagraj, flooding has inundated lower areas, including the iconic Bade Hanuman Mandir.

The last major flood in the region occurred in 2010, and the authorities are on high alert.

IMAGE: People wade through knee-length floodwater as the water level of the Ganga rises following continuous heavy rainfall in Patna on Sunday. All photographs: ANI Photo

IMAGE: People with their belongings travel via boats as the Ganga water level increases in Patna.

IMAGE: Water inundates residential areas as the Ganga water level increases in Patna, here and below.

IMAGE: People with their belongings arrive on a boat to a safer place as the water level of the Ganga rises in Patna.

IMAGE: Water reaches Patna's Daraganj area as the Ganga water levels rises.

IMAGE: Water inundates Bakshi Bandh in Prayagraj as Ganga water levels rise.

IMAGE: Water inundates Nakshi Bandh in Prayagraj as Ganga water levels rise.

IMAGE: A view of the overflowing Ganga at Bakshi Bandh in Prayagraj.

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff

Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff