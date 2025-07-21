HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Heavy Rain Swells Ganga To Warning Levels

Heavy Rain Swells Ganga To Warning Levels

By REDIFF NEWS
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

July 21, 2025 11:08 IST

x

The Ganga's rising water level is causing significant flooding in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh districts.

In Sambhal, the water has reached 177.60 metres, affecting 36 villages. Local authorities have set up 16 flood control posts and identified 13 shelter homes, while preparations for relief kits are underway.

In Prayagraj, flooding has inundated lower areas, including the iconic Bade Hanuman Mandir.

The last major flood in the region occurred in 2010, and the authorities are on high alert.

 

IMAGE: People wade through knee-length floodwater as the water level of the Ganga rises following continuous heavy rainfall in Patna on Sunday. All photographs: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: People with their belongings travel via boats as the Ganga water level increases in Patna.

 

IMAGE: Water inundates residential areas as the Ganga water level increases in Patna, here and below.

 

 

IMAGE: People with their belongings arrive on a boat to a safer place as the water level of the Ganga rises in Patna.

 

IMAGE: Water reaches Patna's Daraganj area as the Ganga water levels rises.

 

IMAGE: Water inundates Bakshi Bandh in Prayagraj as Ganga water levels rise.

 

IMAGE: Water inundates Nakshi Bandh in Prayagraj as Ganga water levels rise.

 

IMAGE: A view of the overflowing Ganga at Bakshi Bandh in Prayagraj.

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff
Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF NEWS
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Patna, The Ganga And The Deluge
Patna, The Ganga And The Deluge
Panshet Dam Burst: Remembering 1,000 Deaths
Panshet Dam Burst: Remembering 1,000 Deaths
Temples Submerged In Godavari
Temples Submerged In Godavari
Every One Of These Pictures Tell A Story
Every One Of These Pictures Tell A Story
Every Picture Tells A Story
Every Picture Tells A Story

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

8 Of The World's Best Airports

webstory image 2

Thomson Mini LED TVs Now Available

webstory image 3

10 Meat Delicacies To Eat Before Shravan Begins

VIDEOS

Heavy rains lash Mumbai1:08

Heavy rains lash Mumbai

CM Yogi welcomes Kanwariyas with flower showers in Meerut1:40

CM Yogi welcomes Kanwariyas with flower showers in Meerut

Amitabh Bachchan warmly greets fans outside his Mumbai residence2:27

Amitabh Bachchan warmly greets fans outside his Mumbai...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD