Home  » News » Why Is This Child Running?

Why Is This Child Running?

July 19, 2025 12:25 IST

Glimpses from around the world that will make you smile and cry.

Running For Life

IMAGE: A girl flees the scene after Israeli strikes on a school sheltering displaced people at the Bureij refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip, July 17, 2025, in this screen grab from video obtained by Reuters. Photograph: Reuters TV/via Reuters

 

Homecoming Tears

IMAGE: Cilia Flores, wife of Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro, carries Gloryannys Machado, who arrived on a deportation flight carrying children of Venezuelan migrants deported from the United States, at the Simon Bolivar international airport in Maiquetia, Venezuela, July 18, 2025. Photograph: Leonardo Fernandez Viloria/Reuters

 

Remembering The Victims

IMAGE: People hold pictures of the victims at an event marking the 31st anniversary of the 1994 bombing attack on the Argentine Israelite Mutual Association community centre in Buenos Aires, Argentina, July 18, 2025. Photograph: Mariana Nedelcu/Reuters

 

Missing The Loved Ones

IMAGE: People hold images of the victims of the 1994 bombing attack. Photograph: Mariana Nedelcu/Reuters

 

Following Trump's Diktat

IMAGE: Mexican truck drivers attend an English class as part of an effort to comply with a recent executive order by US President Donald John Trump requiring commercial drivers to meet English proficiency standards at the Fletes Sotelo company facilities in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, July 16, 2025. Photograph: Jose Luis Gonzalez/Reuters

 

Minister Helps Sow Rice

IMAGE: Jharkhand Agriculture Minister Shilpi Neha Tirkey transplants rice at Raghunathpur village in Ranchi, July 18, 2025, here and below. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

Photograph: ANI Photo
 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff
Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff

