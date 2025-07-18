HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Beware India's Enemies, Akash Prime Is Here!

Beware India's Enemies, Akash Prime Is Here!

By REDIFF NEWS
1 Minute ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

July 18, 2025 15:25 IST

x

In a major boost to India's indigenous air defence capability, the Defence Research and Development Organisation successfully conducted high-altitude trials of the Akash Prime missile system in Ladakh.

The upgraded system, tailored for Indian Army operations above 4,500 metres, destroyed two high-speed unmanned aerial targets with precision.

The weapon system is customised to operate in altitudes above 4,500 metres and has latest upgrades including an indigenously developed RF seeker.

The trials involved close collaboration between the DRDO, Army Air Defence, Bharat Dynamics Ltd, Bharat Electronics Ltd and other Indian defence partners.

Officials say the successful validation will speed up induction and significantly bolster India's air defence posture in sensitive frontier zones.

The success follows the standout performance of Indian missile systems in Operation Sindoor, further underlining India's growing self-reliance in critical defence technologies.

 

All photographs: @DRDO_India/ANI Video Grab

 

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff
Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF NEWS
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Brahmos was instrumental in Operation Sindoor: Rajnath
Brahmos was instrumental in Operation Sindoor: Rajnath
It's Time to Update Army Regiment Names
It's Time to Update Army Regiment Names
Army's booklet reveals what happened during Op Sindoor
Army's booklet reveals what happened during Op Sindoor
The Courage Of A Soldier's Wife
The Courage Of A Soldier's Wife
Is This Why Trump Met Pak Army Chief?
Is This Why Trump Met Pak Army Chief?

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Torta di Mele Inglese: 15-Min Recipe

webstory image 2

Korean Wave: 7 Korean Things We Love

webstory image 3

13 Bengali Veg Dishes That Make You Go Bong Bong!

VIDEOS

Ajmer's Jawaharlal Nehru Hospital flooded after heavy rains2:06

Ajmer's Jawaharlal Nehru Hospital flooded after heavy rains

Kanwariyas carry 'Bulldozer Baba' kanwar depicting CM Yogi1:20

Kanwariyas carry 'Bulldozer Baba' kanwar depicting CM Yogi

Security tightened outside Maharashtra legislative assembly after scuffle breaks out between BJP leaders1:12

Security tightened outside Maharashtra legislative...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD