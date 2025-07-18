Beware India's Enemies, Akash Prime Is Here!

In a major boost to India's indigenous air defence capability, the Defence Research and Development Organisation successfully conducted high-altitude trials of the Akash Prime missile system in Ladakh.

The upgraded system, tailored for Indian Army operations above 4,500 metres, destroyed two high-speed unmanned aerial targets with precision.

The weapon system is customised to operate in altitudes above 4,500 metres and has latest upgrades including an indigenously developed RF seeker.

The trials involved close collaboration between the DRDO, Army Air Defence, Bharat Dynamics Ltd, Bharat Electronics Ltd and other Indian defence partners.

Officials say the successful validation will speed up induction and significantly bolster India's air defence posture in sensitive frontier zones.

The success follows the standout performance of Indian missile systems in Operation Sindoor, further underlining India's growing self-reliance in critical defence technologies.

All photographs: @DRDO_India/ANI Video Grab

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff

Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff