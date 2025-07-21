What Stories These Pictures Tell!

Glimpses from around the world that will make you smile and cry.
Ganpati Bappa Morya!
IMAGE: Devotees with Lord Ganesha's idol leave for Surat from Mumbai ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi. Photograph: ANI Photo
Hunger Claims Innocence
Caution: Graphic content. Viewer discretion is advised.
IMAGE: Palestinian mother Alaa Al-Najjar mourns her three-month-old baby Yehia, who died due to malnutrition amid a hunger crisis, at the Nasser hospital in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip. Photograph: Hatem Khaled/Reuters
Aid Turns Fatal
Caution: Graphic content. Viewer discretion is advised.
IMAGE: The mother of Hesham Ifsifis, who was killed in Israeli fire while seeking aid near a distribution point, mourns over his body at the Nasser hospital in Khan Younis. Photograph: Hussam Al-Masri/Reuters
Innocence Under Fire
Caution: Graphic content. Viewer discretion is advised.
IMAGE: A child sits on a cart with a casualty transported after Palestinians were wounded by Israeli fire near an aid center in Khan Younis. Photograph: Hatem Khaled/Reuters
Hope in Chaos
IMAGE: Palestinians gather for aid supplies that entered Gaza through Israel, amid a hunger crisis, in Beit Lahia in the northern Gaza Strip. Photograph: Dawoud Abu Alkas/Reuters
Protest for Freedom
IMAGE: A protest to demand the immediate release of hostages held in Gaza since the October 7, 2023 attack on Israel by Hamas, near the US consulate in Tel Aviv, Israel, here and below. Photograph: Ammar Awad/Reuters
Photograph: Ammar Awad/Reuters
Father-Son Moment
IMAGE: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar greets son Nishant Kumar on his birthday in Patna. Photograph: ANI Photo
Naidu Seeks Blessings
IMAGE: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu pays a visit to Kanchi Peethadhipati Sri Vijayendra Saraswati Swami in Tirupati. Photograph: @AndhraPradeshCM/X/ANI Photo
Floral Love at Durgiana
IMAGE: A man adorns his wife with flowers during their visit to the Durgiana temple in Amritsar during the month of Sawan. Photograph: ANI Photo
IMAGE: A newly married couple rings the temple bell during their visit to the Durgiana temple. Photograph: ANI Photo
Thirty Years Later
IMAGE: Lotuses begin blooming after 30 years at the Wular Lake in Bandipora, Kashmir. Photograph: ANI Photo
Feeding the Tall
IMAGE: A visitor feeds a giraffe with pellets at the Giraffe Centre in Nairobi, Kenya. Photograph: Thomas Mukoyav/Reuters
Lazy Giants of Nairobi
IMAGE: White rhinos rest near a dam in the Nairobi national park. Photograph: Thomas Mukoya/Reuters
