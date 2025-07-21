What Stories These Pictures Tell!

Glimpses from around the world that will make you smile and cry.

Ganpati Bappa Morya!

IMAGE: Devotees with Lord Ganesha's idol leave for Surat from Mumbai ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi. Photograph: ANI Photo

Hunger Claims Innocence

IMAGE: Palestinian mother Alaa Al-Najjar mourns her three-month-old baby Yehia, who died due to malnutrition amid a hunger crisis, at the Nasser hospital in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip. Photograph: Hatem Khaled/Reuters

Aid Turns Fatal

IMAGE: The mother of Hesham Ifsifis, who was killed in Israeli fire while seeking aid near a distribution point, mourns over his body at the Nasser hospital in Khan Younis. Photograph: Hussam Al-Masri/Reuters

Innocence Under Fire

IMAGE: A child sits on a cart with a casualty transported after Palestinians were wounded by Israeli fire near an aid center in Khan Younis. Photograph: Hatem Khaled/Reuters

Hope in Chaos

IMAGE: Palestinians gather for aid supplies that entered Gaza through Israel, amid a hunger crisis, in Beit Lahia in the northern Gaza Strip. Photograph: Dawoud Abu Alkas/Reuters

Protest for Freedom

IMAGE: A protest to demand the immediate release of hostages held in Gaza since the October 7, 2023 attack on Israel by Hamas, near the US consulate in Tel Aviv, Israel, here and below. Photograph: Ammar Awad/Reuters

Photograph: Ammar Awad/Reuters

Father-Son Moment

IMAGE: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar greets son Nishant Kumar on his birthday in Patna. Photograph: ANI Photo

Naidu Seeks Blessings

IMAGE: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu pays a visit to Kanchi Peethadhipati Sri Vijayendra Saraswati Swami in Tirupati. Photograph: @AndhraPradeshCM/X/ANI Photo

Floral Love at Durgiana

IMAGE: A man adorns his wife with flowers during their visit to the Durgiana temple in Amritsar during the month of Sawan. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: A newly married couple rings the temple bell during their visit to the Durgiana temple. Photograph: ANI Photo

Thirty Years Later

IMAGE: Lotuses begin blooming after 30 years at the Wular Lake in Bandipora, Kashmir. Photograph: ANI Photo

Feeding the Tall

IMAGE: A visitor feeds a giraffe with pellets at the Giraffe Centre in Nairobi, Kenya. Photograph: Thomas Mukoyav/Reuters

Lazy Giants of Nairobi

IMAGE: White rhinos rest near a dam in the Nairobi national park. Photograph: Thomas Mukoya/Reuters

