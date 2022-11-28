SUPERCUTE! Mumbai's Penguin Triplets

The Top Videos of the Week, listed by Shailajanand Mishra.

IMAGE: Newborn penguin triplets are the star attraction at Mumbai's zoo. Photograph: ANI

Indian Army to the rescue!

Kashmir's shades of autumn.

And a Kerala village turns pink.

Just some of the videos in our weekly round-up, chosen by you, through your likes on iShare.

Kashmir's magical shades of autumn

Location: Srinagar

Visitors might think Kashmir is beautiful clad in the flowers of spring or the white cloak of winter.

But autumn -- called Harud in Kashmiri -- is yet another season that Kashmir wears well.

This is when the valley's famed chinar trees -- you can see their beauty in the Mughal Gardens -- turn a beautiful golden brown.

The Indian who helped build Qatar's breathtaking stadium

Location: Nagpur

You might have heard there is an Indian hand in the magnificent stadium Qatar has built for the FIFA World Cup.

Now, watch Shahid Ali, the engineer from Maharashtra's Nagpur who was part of the construction team, recall how he felt watching the opening ceremony in the stadium he helped build.

Yeh hai Indian Army!

Location: Srinagar

When a bus carrying several passengers overturned at Panthrathen in Srinagar, the Chinar Corps rushed to the rescue.

Operation Shatru Nash

Location: Sri Ganganagar

Targets destroyed using laser-guided bombs.

Enemy bases destroyed using missiles.

Is India at war?

A glimpse of the country's military prowess as the army and air force carried out drills under Operation Shatru Nash.

Lady diplomats drive autos

Location: New Delhi

Leaving behind their bullet-proof vehicles, four US women diplomats have taken to the streets of the capital in 'personalised autorickshaws'.

Ann L Mason, Ruth Holmberg, Shareen J Kitterman and Jennifer Bywaters are driving their black and pink three-wheelers themselves.

Here's why.

Newborn penguin triplets now star attraction of Mumbai zoo

Location: Mumbai

They are a little over five months old.

And they are waddling with ease into everyone's hearts.

Meet the two male and one female penguin chicks at Mumbai's Veermata Jijabai Bhosale Udyan.

Kerala village turns pink

Location: Malappuram

Every November, water lilies in a gorgeous shade of pink bloom in the fields of Venchali village.

And they are a treat to the eyes.

First biodiversity heritage site

Location: Madurai

The Tamil Nadu government, under the Biological Diversity Act 2022, has issued a notification declaring Arittapatti village as the state's first biodiversity heritage site.

It extends over 193.21 hectares of land and includes seven barren granite hills.

The hills act as a watershed that supports 72 lakes, 200 natural spring ponds and three check dams.

The site also features megalithic structures, Tamil Brahmi inscriptions and 2,200-year-old rock-cut temples which add to its historical value.

