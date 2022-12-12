News
Rediff.com  » News » Even Generals Cry...

Even Generals Cry...

By REDIFF NEWS
December 12, 2022 10:45 IST
Tears flowed at a memorial event for General Bipin Rawat organised on his first death anniversary at the United Service Institution of India in New Delhi, December 10, 2022.

 

 

IMAGE: General Manoj Chandrashekhar Pande, chief of the army staff, clearly emotional at the event. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan and Admiral Radhakrishnan Hari Kumar, chief of the naval staff, left, also emotional at the memorial. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: General Pande speaks at the event with images of General Rawat, India's first CDS, and his wife Madhulika Rawat in the background.
General Rawat, Mrs Rawat and 10 other military personnel perished in a tragic helicopter crash near Coonoor on December 8, 2021. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

REDIFF NEWS
 
