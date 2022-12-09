Dimple's Smile Says It All

Thursday was the day results from the Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh assembly elections and by-elections in Bihar, Odisha and Uttar Pradesh were out, so what were some of our leaders up to?

IMAGE: Samajwadi Party candidate Dimple Yadav waves at supporters after her victory in the Lok Sabha by-election in Mainpuri. Photograph: SP Office/PTI Photo

IMAGE: Dimple and her husband Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav show the media the 'certificate of election'. Photograph: SP Office/PTI Photo

IMAGE: Dimple, Akhilesh and others pays tribute to the late Mulayam Singh Yadav -- whose death caused the by-election which elected his daughter-in-law -- at his memorial in Saifai. Photograph: SP Office/PTI Photo

IMAGE: BJP candidate Akash Saxena (in red) receives the 'certificate of election' after winning the Rampur Sadar assembly by-election; the first time the BJP has won the seat, considered SP strongman Azam Khan's stronghold. Photograph: PTI Photo

IMAGE: Former BJP president and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, left, with BJP Supremo and Prime Minister Narendra Damodardas Modi at the celebrations at the party's national headquarters after the party won 156 seats in Gujarat. Photograph: Atul Yadav/PTI Photo

IMAGE: Home Minister Amit Anilchandra Shah, who led the BJP campaign in Gujarat, is welcomed as he arrives at the party HQ. Photograph: Vijay Verma/PTI Photo

IMAGE: Wow! Tamil Nadu Minister for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments P K Sekar Babu at the Sabarimala temple. His party, the DMK, has long had a pro-atheist image. Photograph: PTI Photo

IMAGE: RSS Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat, left, with Mallikarjun Vishwaradhya Shivacharya of the Kashi Mahapith at the concluding function of the third-year RSS officers training camp at Reshimbag in Nagpur. Photograph: PTI Photo

IMAGE: Himachal Pradesh Congress chief Pratibha Singh addresses a press conference at the party office in Shimla.

Her son Vikramaditya Singh, who was elected from Shimla Rural by 13,860 votes, can be seen at right. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Rivaba Jadeja, who was elected to the Gujarat assembly from the Jamnagar North seat, with her husband who cricket lovers the world recognise as one of the top all-rounders currently in the game. Photograph: ANI Photo

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com