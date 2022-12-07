The Top Videos of the Week, listed by Shailajanand Mishra.

IMAGE: The dog who drives a bullock cart. Photograph: ANI

Would you eat at this unique police cafeteria?

Or watch a beauty contest for camels?

And what would you say to the man who caught a dolphin?

Just some of the videos in our weekly round-up, chosen by you, through your likes on iShare.

The magic of the Patola

Location: Patan

The ancient craft of weaving beautiful Patola saris dates back to the 12th century.

The weavers who are adept at this art originally belonged to Maharashtra.

According to Wikipedia, 700 weavers and their families were reportedly invited by Raja Kumarpal over 900 years ago to stay in Patan, northwest Gujarat, and create the stunning fabric for the royal family.

Even today, Patan -- and the Salvi family -- continues to produce the most exquisite Patola saris.

A unique police cafeteria

Location: Meerut

Good food. Healthy food. Organic food. That, the Meerut police decided, is what they wanted their personnel to eat.

So, under the aegis of the Vaama Saarthi Police Family Welfare Association, they set up a 'police cafe' to ensure it.

"This cafeteria has been running well for the last several months. Police officers work all day and, for them, food and good nutrition are important," says Piyush Singh, SP Meerut.

The dog who drives a bullock cart

Location: Nellore

There are no humans on this cart.

The driver knows its business. As do the two animals pulling the cart.

They leave their home on schedule and reach the farm on schedule.

Which leaves their owner -- Katari Venkateshwarlu, a resident of Ashwinipuram village in Nellore district -- with more time to focus on his work as a farmer.

Who's the most beautiful of them all?

Location: Ash-Shahaniyah

The world is gripped with FIFA fever. But that's not the only World Cup being organised in Qatar.

There's the beauty contest being organised by the Qatar Camel Mazayen Club.

The contestants -- gorgeous looking camels -- are taking part in various competitions according to their age, breed, their good looks and their ability to produce the most milk.

Interested in donkey milk?

Location: Mahabubnagar

Cleopatra is thought to have bathed in it to improve her complexion.

Donkey milk is also believed to have health benefits.

Akhil, a Telangana youth, saw it as a good business proposition and has set up the first ever donkey farm in his state; it is the second such farm in the country.

He caught a dolphin and...

Location: Rameswaram

When the fisherman saw that he had accidentally caught a dolphin in his net, here's what he did next.

Janhvi's visit to Tirumala

Location: Tirupati

Janhvi Kapoor recently visited the Tirumala femple in Tirupati.

After her darshan, she was blessed by the scholars at the Ranganayakula Mandapam.

