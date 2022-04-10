News
Rediff.com  » News » Death Came As They Awaited A Train

Death Came As They Awaited A Train

By Rediff News Bureau
April 10, 2022 15:33 IST
One of the most horrific Russian air strikes in recent days has been the missile strike on a rail station in Kramatorsk in eastern Ukraine, which killed scores of people, including children, as they were waiting for a train.
Please click on the images for glimpses of the aftermath of the Russian attack.

 

IMAGE: The remains of a Russian missile near the rail station in Kramatorsk. Photograph: Reuters

 

IMAGE: The cryptic message on the missile reads: 'Because of children'. Photograph: Reuters

 

IMAGE: Burned cars at the site of the missile strike in Kramatorsk. Photograph: Reuters

 

IMAGE: The site of the missile strike at the rail station in Kramatorsk. Photograph: Stringer/Reuters

 

IMAGE: The destroyed Ukrainian Antonov An-225 Mriya cargo aircraft, which was the largest plane in the world, among the wreckage of Russian military vehicles at the Hostomel airfield. Photograph: Alexey Furman/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: Shells in the foreground and all that is left of the Mriya at the Hostomel airfield. Photograph: Alexey Furman/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: The Mykolaiv international airport destroyed by Russian shelling. Photograph: Ueslei Marcelino/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A photograph lies on the ground near a house destroyed by Russian shelling in Borodyanka. Photograph: Gleb Garanich/Reuters

 

IMAGE: The remains of a rocket at the city zoo following Russian bombing. Photograph: Ueslei Marcelino/Reuters

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com

 
Rediff News Bureau
 
