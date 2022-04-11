News
Ukraine: Cows and Rockets!

Ukraine: Cows and Rockets!

By Rediff News Bureau
April 11, 2022 16:43 IST
The Russian retreat from Ukrainian towns and cities has revealed scores of civilian deaths and the full extent of devastation since the beginning of the Russian invasion,.

Please click on the images for glimpses of the devastation in Lukashivka, Kyiv and Mariupol.
Caution: Graphic content. Viewer discretion is advised.

IMAGE: A rocket sits in a field near grazing cows in Lukashivka village.
Photograph: Anastasia Vlasova/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: An exterior view of a destroyed church which served as a military redoubt for Russian soldiers in Lukashivka village.
Photograph: Anastasia Vlasova/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: Police load bodies of civilians, who according to the head of the village were killed by Russian soldiers, into a van after they exhumed them from a well at the fuel station in Buzova, Kyiv region.
Photograph: Zohra Bensemra/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A view of a destroyed Russian tank in Dmytrivka village, west of Kyiv.
Photograph: Zohra Bensemra/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A military sapper carries an unexploded shell left near the village of Motyzhyn in the Kyiv region.
Photograph: Mykola Tymchenko/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A view shot by a drone shows the building of the theatre destroyed in the southern port city of Mariupol.
Photograph: Pavel Klimov/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Pro-Russian troops drive armoured vehicles on a road outside Mariupol.
Photograph: Alexander Ermochenko/Reuters

 

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

 
Rediff News Bureau
 
