Wheels of President's helicopter get stuck at Sabarimala helipad

Wheels of President's helicopter get stuck at Sabarimala helipad

October 22, 2025 11:04 IST

The wheels of the helicopter which carried President Droupadi Murmu for her Sabarimala visit got stuck in a depression in the newly concreted helipad at the Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium at Pramadam in Pathanamthitta when it landed on Wednesday morning.

IMAGE: President Droupadi Murmu receives a warm welcome from Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on her arrival at the airport, in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday. Photograph: @rashtrapatibhvn_X/ANI Photo

After the President left for Pamba by road, visuals on TV channels showed several policemen and fire force personnel pushing the helicopter's wheels out of the small depressions created when it landed on the concrete.

A senior police officer of the district said that the stadium was fixed as the location for landing the helicopter at the last moment and therefore, the helipad was created there late on Tuesday.

 

The landing was originally planned at Nilackal near Pamba, but it was changed to Pramadam due to inclement weather.

"The concrete had not set completely and therefore, it could not handle the helicopter's weight when it landed and depressions were formed where the wheels touched the ground," the officer said.

The President, who arrived in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday evening for a four-day official visit to the southern state, left for Pathanamthitta district, where the hill shrine is located, on Tuesday morning.

From Pramadam, Murmu is travelling to Pamba, the foothills of Sabarimala, via road.

