What's President Murmu Looking At?

On Sunday, February 16, 2025, President Droupadi Murmu witnessed the Change of Guard ceremony in a new format at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan.

The ceremony -- a visual and musical performance with Rashtrapati Bhavan as a backdrop -- will be open to a larger number of visitors from February 22, 2025.

Military drills by troops and horses of the President's Bodyguard, and troops of the Ceremonial Guard Battalion, along with the Ceremonial Military Brass Band, are part of the new format.

IMAGE: President Murmu witnesses the inaugural Change of Guard ceremony. All photographs: Rashtrapati Bhavan

IMAGE: The horses of the President's Bodyguard, here and below.

IMAGE: Troops of the Ceremonial Guard Battalion march, here and below.

IMAGE: The Ceremonial Military Brass Band perform.

IMAGE: Troops of the Ceremonial Guard Battalion framed against the backdrop of Rashtrapati Bhavan.

