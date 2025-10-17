HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Sabarimala gold missing case: Prime accused arrested

Source: PTI
October 17, 2025 08:30 IST

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing cases related to gold missing from Kerala's Sabarimala temple arrested prime accused Unnikrishnan Potty on Friday, officials said.

Image used only for representational purposes. Photograph: ANI Photo

Police sources said Potty, a Bengaluru-based businessman who was taken into custody from his residence at Pulimath near here on Thursday, was interrogated at the Crime Branch office in Thiruvananthapuram.

After the interrogation, the SIT recorded his arrest on Friday, the sources said.

 

Later, Potty was taken to the government hospital for a medical examination.

The SIT would be shifting him to Pathanamthitta by afternoon.

He would be produced before a court in Ranni, Pathanamthitta, later.

The SIT will also seek Potty's custody for detailed interrogation.

The SIT constituted on the Kerala High Court's direction is currently investigating two cases -- one concerning the missing gold from the Dwarapalaka idols and another related to the loss of gold from the Sreekovil door frames.

SIT officials are also looking into the involvement of Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) members and officials in the handing over of gold-clad copper plates of the Dwarapalaka (guardian deity) idols and the Sreekovil (sanctum sanctorum) door frames to Potty for electroplating in 2019.

Earlier, the TDB Vigilance Wing had questioned Potty for two days and recorded his statement during its preliminary inquiry.

The high court has set a six-week deadline for the SIT to conclude its probe.

Source: PTI
