Court nod for President Murmu's 4WD convoy to Sabarimala

President Droupadi Murmu will visit the Sabarimala temple on October 22, travelling to the hill shrine in a four-wheel-drive vehicle of the Kerala police.

This was submitted by the Sabarimala special commissioner to the Kerala high court, which granted permission for the VVIP convoy movement at the temple on Wednesday.

The court also directed the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) to ensure elaborate crowd management arrangements in view of the President's visit.

According to the special commissioner, five four-wheel-drive vehicles of the Kerala police will form part of the President's convoy, accompanied by an ambulance, along the 4.5-km-long Swami Ayyappan Road and traditional trekking route to Sannidhanam.

The court also directed that arrangements must comply with the Blue Book protocol for VVIP security.

Police officials in Pathanamthitta said security rehearsals are already underway, and a full convoy trial will be conducted soon.

Traditionally, devotees undertake the uphill trek on foot or in dollies (palanquins).

TDB officials said that former President V V Giri, who visited Sabarimala in the 1970s, reached the shrine in a dolly.

There are ambulances and tractors operated by the TDB and forest department for emergency situations and transporting goods to the temple, TDB official said.

President Murmu will arrive in Kerala on October 21 as part of a four-day visit.