Home  » News » President Murmu Spots Gir's Lions

President Murmu Spots Gir's Lions

By REDIFF NEWS
October 11, 2025 14:06 IST

On a three-day visit to Gujarat, President Droupadi Murmu offered prayers at the historic Somnath temple and paid tributes to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

Later, President Droupadi Murmu visited the Gir National Park, the only natural habitat of the majestic Asiatic lion.

As she toured the park, she admired its rich biodiversity, home to a variety of flora and fauna unique to the region.

She met members of local tribal communities, including the Siddi tribe, and lauded their literacy achievements.

 

IMAGE: President Murmu in the Gir national park, here and below. All photographs: Kind courtesy Rashtrapati Bhavan/X

 

 

 

 

IMAGE: President Murmu interacts with members of the local community.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff
Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff

REDIFF NEWS
