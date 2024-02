On February 22, 2024, President Droupadi Murmu -- supreme commander of India's defence forces -- witnessed an impressive operational demonstration by the Andaman and Nicobar Command at Swaraj Dweep in the South Andaman.

Andaman and Nicobar Lieutenant Governor Admiral D K Joshi (retd) and Commander-In-Chief, Andaman and Nicobar Command (CINCAN), Air Marshal Saju Balakrishnan were present.

IMAGE: Operational demonstration by the Andaman and Nicobar Command at Swaraj Dweep, here and below. All Photographs: ANI Photo

IMAGE: President Murmu witnesses the operational demonstration.

IMAGE: President Murmu flanked by Lieutenant Governor Admiral D K Joshi (retd), left, and Commander-In-Chief, Andaman and Nicobar Command, Air Marshal Saju Balakrishnan, right.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com