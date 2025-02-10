HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Prez Murmu takes holy dip at Maha Kumbh

Prez Murmu takes holy dip at Maha Kumbh

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
1 Minute Read Listen to Article
Share:

February 10, 2025 11:51 IST

x

President Droupadi Murmu on Monday visited the Maha Kumbh Mela and took a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam.

IMAGE: President Droupadi Murmu takes a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam during her visit to the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj, February 10, 2025. Photographs: @MahaKumbh_2025/X

She will also offer prayers at the Akshayavat and Bade Hanuman Temple, with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath accompanying her.

 

Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Adityanath earlier received the President on her arrival in Prayagraj, officials said.

Maha Kumbh, which began on January 13, is the world's largest spiritual and cultural gathering, attracting devotees from across the globe. It will continue until Mahashivratri on February 26.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

PHOTOS: Maha Kumbh Mela seen from Space
PHOTOS: Maha Kumbh Mela seen from Space
When We Went To The Kumbh Mela...
When We Went To The Kumbh Mela...
'Kumbh is not a hub of glamour and 5-star culture'
'Kumbh is not a hub of glamour and 5-star culture'
Maha Kumbh Mela: Blessing From A Naga Sadhu
Maha Kumbh Mela: Blessing From A Naga Sadhu
A Gen Z Influencer Goes To The Maha Kumbh
A Gen Z Influencer Goes To The Maha Kumbh

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Rohit's Sixes Show In Cuttack

webstory image 2

10 Flavourful Soya Recipes For Better Health

webstory image 3

Vegan Beans Walnut Sprouts Buddha Bowl: 15-Min Recipe

VIDEOS

Aero India 2025: Visuals from Yelahanka Air Force Station1:41

Aero India 2025: Visuals from Yelahanka Air Force Station

President Murmu feeds migratory birds at Triveni Sangam1:31

President Murmu feeds migratory birds at Triveni Sangam

Rakul Preet looks hot in short dress1:17

Rakul Preet looks hot in short dress

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD